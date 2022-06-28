‘He’s the best spinner in the world’: Graeme Swann reckons Chahal should be in Test squad

Former England spinner Graeme Swann showered praise on Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claiming that he’s the best spinner amongst the current crop of spinners across the world.

Swann also said that Chahal should be added in the Test squad if he’s willing to play Test cricket.

In a conversation with the Times of India Swann said, “I'd sit down with Yuzi [if I was the selector] and I'd say, 'What is it? Do you want to play red-ball cricket for India?' If he does, I'd have him in the squad straight away. I think he is world class, he's the best spinner in the world in my opinion. His control, bowling leg-spin in very tricky conditions, especially when that ball gets dew on it and gets wet, is incredible. There isn't a more difficult place to bowl in the evening than in India.”

While Chahal has been India’s first choice bowler in the limited overs format for a long time now, he is yet to make his debut in the Test arena. Considering that he has not played with the red ball, Swann added, “Well, I should say Yuzi is the best white-ball spinner then, because we don't know if he can be the best red-ball spinner!”

Swann feels that several players, especially spinners are stereotyped to play white-ball formats and not considered as Test players. On the contrary, there are several players as well who themselves opt out of the red-ball format.

"Yuzi Chahal is the best spinner in the World in my opinion." - Graeme Swann (To TOI) — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 28, 2022

Swann explained, “Definitely people do get pigeonholed into one or the other format and can then find it hard. A lot of bowlers come through and they're seen as just T20 bowlers. They're happy to bowl with the white ball too, in fact they don't want to bowl with the red ball! In England we have Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali who are our world-class white-ball specialists. They don't enjoy bowling with the red ball!

Also, I don't think modern spinners are as drawn towards Test cricket, because it's hard work. Being a spinner in Tests is really, really hard on the fingers, on the body, on the mind, and it doesn't pay as well as the short fix in four overs. The IPL contracts, Hundred contracts, they pay very well for half the work.”

Talking about the rescheduled Test match, Swann said that R Ashwin should be a part of the playing XI and India would be crazy to keep him out of the match.

Swann said, “What a bowler he is. The professor of spin. He sometimes over-thinks it but he knows what he is doing and he knows exactly what he is going to do at Edgbaston. I wouldn't be surprised to see him get a long bowl in the second innings. It has been a hot, dry and dusty summer.”

Ashwin missed out on the first four Tests last year as Ravindra Jadeja was preferred for his all-round skills. The conditions at the Edgbaston, however, are expected to support spinners and India might play two spinners.

“One thing that foreign teams sometimes do in England is overload their team with seam bowlers. It may swing, but I'm not expecting too much seam. The wicket will be geared towards the powerhouse English middle order batting. If Leach can get 10 at Headingley, India's spinners will enjoy Edgbaston. India will be crazy not to play Ashwin,” Swann added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.