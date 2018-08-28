New Delhi: Longstanding Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua on Tuesday stepped down from his position, JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited announced.

From 1 September, Dua will serve on the board of the JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited as a Non-Executive Director.

The decision was on the cards as Daredevils failed to qualify for the knock-out stage even once during his six-year tenure as the CEO.

In fact, some of the decisions like paying astronomical amounts to out-of-form players like Yuvraj Singh or Glenn Maxwell drew sharp criticism.

Daredevils' disastrous performance during the 2018 edition was the final nail in the coffin.

"DD has been a part of my journey for sometime now. The franchise is close to my heart and thus, I will always be available for the betterment of the franchise. I wish DD and it's new management the very best in its endeavour to bring the trophy to our own city of Delhi," said Dua.

Thank you for everything, @Inspiranti. We'll cherish every single #DD moment shared together in the last 6 years!

We wish you good luck on all your future endeavors and hope to see your continued support for #DD. https://t.co/SsKmXNehFc — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) August 28, 2018