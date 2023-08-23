Tributes poured in from across cricket on Wednesday after Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain, passed away at the age of 49. The former all-rounder, one of the greatest his country ever produced, was undergoing treatment for cancer in South Africa.

Streak, who played a combined 254 matches for Zimbabwe across Tests and ODIs, finished with 4933 runs and 455 wickets to his name. He is the only player from Zimbabwe to take 100 Test wickets.

Having made his debut in 1993, Streak took eight wickets in his second Test outing against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The former Zimbabwe captain played his last international assignment in 2005 when 31 years old.

Streak captained the team in 2000 when a number of players withdrew from the national side amid tension between the board and the team. However, the leadership role saw his form being affected and after not taking a stand against then president Robert Mugabe, he stepped down in 2004.

As a coach, he was part of Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders in various capacities.

Henry Olonga, Streak’s teammate, took to social media to pay his tribute.

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side,” wrote Olonga on X, formerly Twitter. “RIP legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end.”

More cricketers, former and current, paid their tribute to Streak:

