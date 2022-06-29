'He would be like what wrong I have done': Former India cricketer not impressed with dropping Yuzvendra Chahal

The Indian team, after winning the first T20I matches, made as many as four changes to their playing XI for the second match against Ireland. Sanju Samson replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel came in place of Avesh Khan, while Ravi Bishnoi replaced Yuzvendra Chahal. While the reasons for these changes made sense considering the T20 World Cup, the ‘rest’ given to Chahal did not go down too well with former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Jadeja, speaking with the host broadcasters, said that the selection looked confused and that there was no reason to bench Chahal who was one of the top performers in the last game. “I really don’t understand this. In a gap of 48 hours, against the same opposition, what has happened? I know it’s easy to give opinions, but it seems odd. We are preparing for T20 World Cup; sometimes that’s why we make mistakes in a tournament like these," he told the host broadcasters ahead of the match.

He went on to add that he is still very old school and hence, does not understand few selection decisions that are taken in the modern times.

“It’s very good for Bishnoi, but if you see from Chahal’s perspective, he would be like ‘bhai, maine kya galti ki hai? I was man of the match.”

If we speak about the match, Bishnoi was quite good on a flat wicket in a game where more than 400 runs were scored over 40 overs. In 4 overs, Bishnoi picked up a single wicket and conceded 41 runs.

Courtesy a powerful century by Deepak Hooda and a superb innings of 77 by Sanju Samson, India posted 226 and Ireland gave it a great crack. Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie got off to a blazing start and they kept afloat with the required run rate, but they fell short by 4 runs in the final over.