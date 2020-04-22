First Cricket
He was quite a terror on the field: Shoaib Akhtar tweets old video about Brett Lee facing Pakistan pacer

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a clip from an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Australian bowler Brett Lee speaks about how he used to be terrified of facing bowlers, including Akhtar.

FP Trending, Apr 22, 2020 14:53:20 IST

In the clip, when the host of the show, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, asks Lee if he was scared of any bowler in his illustrious career, he replied, "Everyone. Even the spinners."

He then goes on to share an anecdote of his experience with Akhtar. "Me and him get along very well," he says before adding that his nickname in the cricket fraternity is Binga.

In the video, he can then be seen standing and acting out his on-field experience with Akhtar.

"So, I'm out batting and I'm sweaty and nervous. I suddenly hear 'Binga, Binga'. I look up, and there's Shoaib, about 75 metres back. He goes 'I'm going to kill you'," Lee says pointing a finger to his forehead to mimic Shoaib.

He then continues to explain how Akhtar ran in to bowl while he was tapping his bat but it hit him straight on the foot.

"And you know what happened? That silly Australian umpire said not out," Lee concluded.

Shoaib captioned the post, “Binga being very humble there honestly. @BrettLee_58 himself was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era.”

Since being shared the video has gone viral and has been viewed over 51 thousand times. It has also garnered over seven thousand likes.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 14:53:20 IST

