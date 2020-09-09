'He started comparing himself with MS Dhoni,' MSK Prasad reveals reason behind Rishabh Pant's downfall

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has pointed out the possible reason for Rishabh Pant losing his way and not living up to his potential.
Former India skipper Dhoni recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, thereby bringing Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul to the fore as possible replacements for the wicket-keeping spot in the Indian cricket team.
While the team management backed Pant to become the next big thing, his recent performances are not that satisfactory.
According to Prasad, constant comparison with MS Dhoni was perhaps not helping Pant's cause. Stating that perhaps Pant is getting caught up in the euphoria of the comparison, he said that the team management told him multiple times to get over it.
Prasad revealed that the team management used to tell Pant on numerous occasions that Dhoni is an absolutely different personality but Pant too is phenomenal and has talent and that is why the management is backing him.
"He always was in this shadow of MSD. He started comparing himself with him. He started sort of copying him, even in mannerisms and all, if you see the way he does all that sort of stuff," Prasad stated.
According to Prasad, Pant needed to come out of Dhoni's shadow because he lost his place in the T20I team to KL Rahul.
Pant lost his place to KL Rahul in the T20 side that toured New Zealand earlier this year. With Wriddhiman Saha being viable option for Test, Pant has tough competition there as well.
Recently Pant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, was seen enjoying his time at the nets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during the team's training session in the lead up to the Indian Premier League (IPL ) 2020.
An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah 🔥
Well, where have we heard that before? 😉#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/u0MqpKEftE
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta said CSK should opt for all-rounder Jalaj Saxena as a replacement for Harbhajan.
Gambhir went on to add that since Rahul has got the captaincy this time around, everyone will have to see if he enjoys the stint because according to Gambhir, there has been a lot of promising players who have relished the positions while others "have been pulled down by the pressure of captaincy."
CSK CEO KS Viswanathan has said that “thalaivan” Mahendra Singh Dhoni will deal with the pressure perfectly and the team will fare well under his leadership.