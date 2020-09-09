'He started comparing himself with MS Dhoni,' MSK Prasad reveals reason behind Rishabh Pant's downfall

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has pointed out the possible reason for Rishabh Pant losing his way and not living up to his potential.

Former India skipper Dhoni recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, thereby bringing Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul to the fore as possible replacements for the wicket-keeping spot in the Indian cricket team.

While the team management backed Pant to become the next big thing, his recent performances are not that satisfactory.

According to Prasad, constant comparison with MS Dhoni was perhaps not helping Pant's cause. Stating that perhaps Pant is getting caught up in the euphoria of the comparison, he said that the team management told him multiple times to get over it.

Prasad revealed that the team management used to tell Pant on numerous occasions that Dhoni is an absolutely different personality but Pant too is phenomenal and has talent and that is why the management is backing him.

"He always was in this shadow of MSD. He started comparing himself with him. He started sort of copying him, even in mannerisms and all, if you see the way he does all that sort of stuff," Prasad stated.

According to Prasad, Pant needed to come out of Dhoni's shadow because he lost his place in the T20I team to KL Rahul.

Pant lost his place to KL Rahul in the T20 side that toured New Zealand earlier this year. With Wriddhiman Saha being viable option for Test, Pant has tough competition there as well.

Recently Pant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, was seen enjoying his time at the nets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during the team's training session in the lead up to the Indian Premier League (IPL ) 2020.