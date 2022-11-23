Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell showered praise on India’s latest batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav stating that he is better than everyone else.

Suryakumar has taken the cricketing world by storm with the range of shots he has been playing and has shown his class every alternate game.

The right-hander recently scored 111 off 51 deliveries in the second T20I against New Zealand and that surprised Maxwell.

“I saw the scorecard from the first innings and I screenshot it and sent it to Finchy and said, ‘What is going on here? This bloke is batting on a different planet.’ Look at everyone else’s scores and look at this bloke that’s 111 off 50 (51),” Maxwell said on the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

“So the next day, I watched the full replay on Kayo, watched the full innings. The embarrassing thing is he is so much better than everyone else. It’s actually hard to watch, it’s like ohh God, no one we have got is close to that.”

Suryakumar has developed a reputation as a 360-degree player because of the shots he has been playing around the field. Maxwell believes that it is ridiculous and bizarre since he makes it look casual.

“Suryakumar Yadav is doing in such a bizarre ungainly way where he’s hitting the middle of the bat by just like stepping across to someone who is bowling 145 from off the wicket on the other side and then just put his head down, walking down, chewing some gum, glove tap, bat tap, then off he goes and does it again.

“He’s playing some of the most ridiculous shots I’ve ever seen and he’s doing it stupidly consistently. It’s actually hard to watch because he makes everyone else look so much worse for not being able to do that.”

