India spinners dominated proceedings in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica recently, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combining to take 17 of the 20 West Indian wickets.

India clinched a dominant victory against the Windies to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, and former spinner Anil Kumble has backed legspinner Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the Test team.

Kuldeep is not part of the squad against West Indies, and last played a Test against Bangladesh in December 2022.

“He should definitely be there because he is a very good bowler. Leg-spinners are very attacking bowlers and it is also difficult at times, they concede runs as well but you need to take a leg-spinner along with you and groom him, and whenever you get a chance, he should be given an opportunity,” Kumble said on JioCinema.

“Kuldeep Yadav is a very good spinner for Test matches. He has given very good performances whenever he has got a chance as well. There are a lot of wrist spinners in white-ball formats. We are not getting to see them much in Test matches,” he added.

Kuldeep was impressed with Ashwin and Jadeja, while also praising Axar Patel.

“Ashwin and Jadeja are doing a very good job for the Indian team currently. Both are high-quality spin bowlers. The third spinner is also Axar Patel, he has done extremely well whenever he has got an opportunity. As I said, Kuldeep Yadav should also be kept alongside them and played whenever you get a chance,” added the 52-year-old.

The second and final Test begins in Trinidad from Thursday (20 July).