Former West Indies star cricketer Darren Sammy has recently alleged on social media that he was subjected to racist jibe, 'kalu', during his playing days with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On 6 June, Sammy made angry Instagram posts after learning the meaning of Hindi word 'kalu' after watching an episode of show 'Patriot Act'. The cricketer claimed he was subjected to the jibe during his time with SRH. On Tuesday, he once again released a video on Instagram, making the same allegations and asking his former teammates to come forward and make their stands clear.

In the video, Sammy said, "...all those who used to call me that (racist word), you guys know yourself. You know, some of you have my numbers. Call me on Instagram or Twitter or wherever. Reach out to me. Let’s have a conversation because if it was in any shape or form what (Hasan) Minhaz meant, I’m very disappointed and I would still be angry and deserve an apology from you guys as i saw all of you guys as my brothers."

Sammy 's teammates — Irfan Pathan and Parvez Rasool — at SRH from 2014 edition of IPL, however, told indianexpress.com, that they are not aware of any such incident.

“If something like that would have happened then it would have come to notice or a team discussion would have happened on the topic. I am not aware of any such incident and he (Sammy) has to take responsibility for his comments,” Pathan said.

Rasool also agreed to what Pathan said over the allegation.

"I never noticed anything like this. Sammy was my captain for one match during the season but he never told me anything like that,” said Rassol. “As a team, we had a very healthy environment and were a happy bunch of cricketers. Whenever I spoke to him he seemed very jovial and I enjoyed my time with him.”

SRH has so far not made any comment on the matter.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 13:15:57 IST

