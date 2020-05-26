First Cricket
'He could read the ball a second faster than others': Shoaib Akhtar recalls being unable to bowl out Inzamam-Ul-Haq at nets

Shoaib Akhtar revealed that Inzamam could read the ball a second faster than others. Akhtar said that he could not bowl the former captain out even once in the nets in 10 years.

FP Trending, May 26, 2020 20:46:11 IST

Considered one of the fastest bowlers in the history of cricket, Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was a terror on the field with his thundering pace. Many batters in interviews have accepted that they feared to face him.

He could read the ball a second faster than others: Shoaib Akhtar recalls being unable to bowl out Inzamam-Ul-Haq at nets

File photo of Shoaib Akhtar. PTI

However, there has been one batsman who played his quick deliveries with ease.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Akhtar himself said that it was his own teammate and former Pakistan cricket team captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq. The report quoted an interview Akhtar gave on an ESPNcricinfo Videocast.

The Rawalpindi Express revealed that Inzamam could read the ball a second faster than others. Akhtar said that he could not bowl the former captain out even once in the nets in 10 years.

Inzamam in his cricketing career scored over 8000 Test runs, and 11,000 ODI runs. He retired from the game in 2007.

The speedster also named a few other cricketers who he thought played the game well. Praising former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid, Akhtar said, he (Dravid) is the most decorated batsman. The paceman added, “If he won’t offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defense.”

He also said that former New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe was a “magician and very elegant.” Akhtar referred to former South African player Jacques Kallis as one of the best all-rounders and slip fielders.

Speaking on former Indian team player Virender Sehwag, the Rawalpindi express said he bowled him short deliveries initially, instead of bowling away from him. He accepted that after he figured it out, he did not let Sehwag score much against him.

Akhtar said that if he were playing today, he and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli would be friends and enemies at the same time.

The bowler took 178 Test and 247 ODI wickets during his career spanning 14 years.

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 20:46:11 IST

