Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has often been seen bowling to players of both India and England cricket team as well as their women’s division in the nets.

The youngster spends couple of months every year in the United Kingdom and shares a friendly relation with some of the England’s team cricketers.

Recently, Danielle Wyatt, England's batsman, revealed that Arjun had gotten faster with age and was getting dangerous to face.

Speaking with Cricket.com, she said, “Whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl with the new ball to me. But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore.”

Danielle said that she first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord’s in 2009 or 2010 when she was with MCC young cricketers and the father-son duo was training in the nets.

She added that at that time Arjun would have been 10-years-old. Danielle bowled to him the first day she met him.

The woman cricketer recalled meeting the master blaster during the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year. She also heaped praise on Sachin’s wife Anjali Tendulkar.

“They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup,” Danielle said.

Danielle last played competitive cricket in the T20 World Cup, but could not deliver good performances in the tournament. Her highest score in the World Cup was 29 that came against West Indies at Sydney Showground Stadium.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 14:16:20 IST

