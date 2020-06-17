First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'He always says, I will bounce you and knock your head off': England's Danielle Wyatt recalls experience of facing Arjun Tendulkar

Recently, Danielle Wyatt, England's batsman, revealed that Arjun had gotten faster with age and was getting dangerous to face.

FP Trending, Jun 17, 2020 14:16:20 IST

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has often been seen bowling to players of both India and England cricket team as well as their women’s division in the nets.

He always says, I will bounce you and knock your head off: Englands Danielle Wyatt recalls experience of facing Arjun Tendulkar

File image of Danielle Wyatt. Twitter @ICC

The youngster spends couple of months every year in the United Kingdom and shares a friendly relation with some of the England’s team cricketers.

Recently, Danielle Wyatt, England's batsman, revealed that Arjun had gotten faster with age and was getting dangerous to face.

Speaking with Cricket.comshe said, “Whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl with the new ball to me. But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore.”

Danielle said that she first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord’s in 2009 or 2010 when she was with MCC young cricketers and the father-son duo was training in the nets.

She added that at that time Arjun would have been 10-years-old. Danielle bowled to him the first day she met him.

The woman cricketer recalled meeting the master blaster during the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year. She also heaped praise on Sachin’s wife Anjali Tendulkar.

“They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup,” Danielle said.

Danielle last played competitive cricket in the T20 World Cup, but could not deliver good performances in the tournament. Her highest score in the World Cup was 29 that came against West Indies at Sydney Showground Stadium.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 14:16:20 IST

Tags : Arjun Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar Age, Danielle Wyatt, Lord's Cricket Stadium, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar’S Wife Anjali, Sydney Showground Stadium, West Indies Women's Team, Women's t20 World Cup


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all