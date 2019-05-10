First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Hazratullah Zazai, Afghanistan batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Zazai's six-hitting abilities can be crucial at top of batting order

Zazai is a big-hitting opening batsman, and Afghanistan will look to him to clear the ropes early and often.

Bertus de Jong, May 10, 2019 17:31:39 IST

An unbeaten 162 off 62 balls. 11 fours. 16 sixes. Innings like that tend to be defining, and Hazratullah Zazai’s extraordinary onslaught against Ireland in the 2nd T20I at Dehradun in February is likely to loom large over his career for years to come. Zazai has perhaps set himself an impossibly high bar in only his seventh international outing, but it has made him impossible to ignore even for the arch-conservatives on Afghanistan’s selection panel.

Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out) and Usman Ghani (73) shared a record first-wicket stand of 236. Image credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials

Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out) and Usman Ghani (73) shared a record first-wicket stand of 236. Image credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials

Over the short course of his career to date, Zazai is still largely untested against top-class opposition, the 6-game Ireland series that followed the T20s remains Zazai’s only ODI experience and 21 year-old had just 11 List A games under his belt when he was called up. But thus far it doesn’t seem as though the innings was a fluke. He became only the 3rd batsman ever to hit six sixes off an over in recognised T20 cricket just weeks later, when he hit Abdullah Mazari repeatedly into the stands at the Afghanistan Premiere League, with only a leg side wide to break the monotony of Zazai carting the ball away over midwicket or the left arm spinner’s own head.

Across the line and far away over the leg side is Zazai’s preferred route to runs against pace and spin alike, though he’s capable playing through off the back foot, or hitting high and straight with the front leg thrown out wide. Like Shahzad, his likely opening partner, Zazai is a six-hitter at heart, preferring to rely on his eye and raw power than classical technique, though a first class average approaching 40 speaks of another, less-celebrated dimension to his game. He may be called upon to use it, as with two big-hitters at the top of the order both of whom have a habit of going big or going early, Zazai’s pairing with Shahzad at the top of the order looks dangerous for Afghanistan, their opponents, and the crowd alike.

Zazai is a big-hitting opening batsman, and Afghanistan will look to him to clear the ropes early and often.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 17:31:39 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan National Cricket Team, Afghanistan World Cup Matches, Afghanistan World Cup Schedule, Afghanistan World Cup Squad, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Hazratullah Zazai, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all