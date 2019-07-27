First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 8 Jul 27, 2019
KWT vs NEP
Nepal beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
BAN in SL | 1st ODI Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Having established itself in 1982, Chandigarh gets BCCI affiliation after almost four decades

Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon said that Chandigarh will now have its own team, adding the challenge now is to set up a good cricket outfit.

Press Trust of India, Jul 27, 2019 11:05:34 IST

Chandigarh on Friday received affiliation from the BCCI after nearly four decades. "Today, in the meeting of BCCI, the affiliation of Chandigarh has been approved. I got the message from BCCI that Chandigarh has been formally inducted as cricket playing state with the Board," Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon told reporters.

Having established itself in 1982, Chandigarh gets BCCI affiliation after almost four decades

Representational image. AFP

He said that UTCA was registered in 1982 and since then various attempts were made to get the affiliation.

Without naming anyone, he said there were some individuals in the BCCI who came in the way of Chandigarh's affiliation in the past.

"I took over as president of UTCA in June 2016. I must say efforts of everyone paid dividends towards realising this dream," said Tandon, who is also president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandigarh unit.

He said that Chandigarh has been a breeding ground of a number of cricketers, but were forced to play for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and different states.

"Today, the dream of a child who wanted to play from Chandigarh has been fulfilled. It's a historic day for the game of cricket in Chandigarh," he said.

Tandon said that Chandigarh will now have its own team, adding the challenge now is to set up a good cricket outfit.

He also gave details how Chandigarh finally got the affiliation and also especially mentioned about the efforts of two-member committee of BCCI, comprising Anshuman Gaekwad and Saba Karim who had visited the city earlier and met UTCA members with regard to recognition.

To get BCCI affiliation, Chandigarh Cricket Association-Punjab had recently decided to merge with UTCA, thus paving way for the Union Territory to be recognised as a separate entity.

The development came after representatives from CCA-Punjab held an extensive meeting with UTCA officials at Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 11:05:34 IST

Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh Cricket, UCTA

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all