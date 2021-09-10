Having Dhoni in dugout will be a huge shot in arm for India, says Ravi Shastri

India men's cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri has welcomed the decision to appoint former T20 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni as a mentor of the side for the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Considered one of the best limited-overs captains of all time, Dhoni led India to three ICC trophies including the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

“The team couldn’t have asked for anything better. The BCCI has thought this out extremely well and put the plans in place. Having MS Dhoni in the dressing-room and the dugout will be a huge shot in the arm for the boys. It’s a great move,” Shastri told the Times of India.

The news that Dhoni will be part of the Indian management during the T20 World Cup was revealed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah during the squad announcement on Wednesday.

"(I) spoke to him (Dhoni) in Dubai. He agreed to be a mentor for World T20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on the same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice-captain (Rohit Sharma) and everyone agreed," Shah said.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said Dhoni roped in to use his experience during the ICC event in the UAE.

Shastri added that he was "thrilled" at the idea of Dhoni joining India support staff and they will together look to put the best foot forward.

“We all know what experience he brings to the table. What more can the team ask for? When I first heard from the secretary, I was absolutely thrilled at the idea. In the end, it’s about India’s aspirations, not individuals. In that, we should look to put our best foot forward,” he said.

Dhoni will be joining the Indian camp after completing his duties as Chennai Super Kings captain in the remaining season of IPL 2021 which resumes from 19 September.