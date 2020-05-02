First Cricket
'Have a great one, Prince!', wishes pour in for Brian Lara as legendary West Indies batsman celebrates 51st birthday

Brian Lara celebrated his 51st birthday on Saturday and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the legendary West Indies batsman.

FirstCricket Staff, May 02, 2020 15:18:21 IST

Former West Indies captain and legendary batsman Brian Lara celebrates his 51st birthday on Saturday. Lara, who is famously known for his unbeaten 400 against England in a drawn Test in 2004, also has a distinction of becoming the only West Indies cricketer with more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. In fact, his 400 remains the record for being the highest individual score in Test cricket till date.

Lara also played an influential part in the 1996 World Cup. Notably, his knock of 111 against South Africa powered the Windies to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In his international career that spanned 17 years, the stylish left-hander slammed 53 centuries and 111 half-centuries across both formats of the game.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with wishes for the Caribbean great on his auspicious day. Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted on the micro-blogging website:

Perfect tribute to a living legend!

Lara, a champion on and off the field!

Lara is certainly an inspiration to one and all!

A birthday wish from one cricketing legend to another!



Birthday wishes from former IPL chairman:

KL Rahul joins in to wish Lara:

One of Lara's most influential innings! Relive it here!

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 15:18:21 IST

