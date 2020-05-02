Former West Indies captain and legendary batsman Brian Lara celebrates his 51st birthday on Saturday. Lara, who is famously known for his unbeaten 400 against England in a drawn Test in 2004, also has a distinction of becoming the only West Indies cricketer with more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. In fact, his 400 remains the record for being the highest individual score in Test cricket till date.

Lara also played an influential part in the 1996 World Cup. Notably, his knock of 111 against South Africa powered the Windies to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In his international career that spanned 17 years, the stylish left-hander slammed 53 centuries and 111 half-centuries across both formats of the game.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with wishes for the Caribbean great on his auspicious day. Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted on the micro-blogging website:

Perfect tribute to a living legend!

Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons pic.twitter.com/WhVSdsxW6w — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 2, 2020

Lara, a champion on and off the field!

A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian @BrianLara — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 2, 2020

Lara is certainly an inspiration to one and all!

Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired pic.twitter.com/PqIaX1OWDt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 2, 2020

A birthday wish from one cricketing legend to another!

Wishing my fellow Taurean ♉ a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care. pic.twitter.com/LJSvdbQ6l6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 2, 2020





Birthday wishes from former IPL chairman:

Happy birthday @BrianLara wishing you happy healthy and prosperous life ahead — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 2, 2020

KL Rahul joins in to wish Lara:

Happy Birthday #legend @BrianLara 🙌 Have a good one. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 2, 2020

One of Lara's most influential innings! Relive it here!

It's Brian Lara's birthday, but this gem of an innings is a gift for all of us 😍 From the archives, a classic from the Prince in the 1996 @cricketworldcup. His 111 from 94 balls against South Africa carried West Indies to the semi-final 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YTbPu2jAut — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2020

