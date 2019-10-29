Hashim Amla 'excited' to play alongside ex-South Africa teammate Morne Morkel again after inking Kolpak deal with Surrey
Surrey Cricket on Tuesday announced that former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla signed a two-year Kolpak contract with the club.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs UAE Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs NED Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs OMA - Oct 29th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 30th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs UAE - Oct 30th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Inviting European MPs to Kashmir while refusing entry to Opposition MPs is outlandish; precedent set is more so
-
Iraq protests: 18 killed, hundreds injured as masked security forces open fire on protesters in Shiite holy city of Karbala
-
SC verdict on AGR: Telcos have long ignored the warning signals on revenue underreporting; cartelisation won't help this time
-
Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena cancels BJP meet as Devendra Fadnavis denies sharing of chief minister's post as part of pre-poll agreement
-
Bigil tops Indian and overseas box-office on Diwali weekend with Rs 150 cr; becomes Vijay's third top-grossing film
-
US eliminates IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: Can India take out Hafiz Saeed or Masood Azhar? If not, what are our options?
-
Can a new elephant reserve address human-elephant interaction in Chhattisgarh?
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympic boxing trials new 'transparent' judging system to 'regain trust'
-
In rapper Ahmer's 'apolitical' potent verses lie truths about Kashmir that must be told
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: Surrey Cricket on Tuesday announced that former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla signed a two-year Kolpak contract with the club.
Amla said that he is 'very excited' to be joining Surrey.
File image of Hashim Amla. Reuters
"Surrey is one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again," said Amla in an official statement.
It will be his third stint with the club after 14 appearances between 2013 and 2014. The 36-year-old retired from the international cricket on 8 August this year.
"I was part of the Surrey team in 2013 and 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed myself during those stints. So to rekindle that relationship for a longer period is something that excites me. I'm really looking forward to working with Alec Stewart and the rest of his team," he added.
Director of Cricket, Surrey County Cricket Club, Alec Stewart said Amla's record speaks for itself.
"With several of our players now in or around the international setup, the opportunity to bring Hashim back to Surrey was too good to ignore," Stewart said.
"His record speaks for itself and we know from his previous spells here that he will be an excellent resource for all of our players to learn from both on and off the field," he added.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2019 19:33:34 IST
Also See
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis laments shrinking pool of talent brought on by retirements, Kolpak
India vs South Africa: Proteas captain Faf du Plessis hopes to 'bat big' and salvage pride in third Test at Ranchi
India vs South Africa: Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says Test tour caused mental scars after team's series defeat