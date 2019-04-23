First Cricket
Hasan Ali, Pakistan bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Variations make Hasan Ali go-to fast bowler for Safaraz Ahmed

Apart from Hasan Ali's bowling prowess, Pakistan have also come to rely somewhat on his batting abilities, especially with his ability to hit the big shots at the end of the innings.

Saj Sadiq, Apr 23, 2019 16:46:04 IST

Since the departure of Shahid Afridi, Pakistan cricket has looked desperately for an enigmatic cricketer who has the ability to inspire his side and countrymen in equal measure. The 24-year-old Hasan Ali though not as experienced as Shahid Afridi, seems to tick all the boxes when it comes to being a popular cricketer who inspires confidence in the Pakistan side.

Hasan vaulted from the status of a talented bowler to a match-winner with some dazzling performances during the 2017 Champions Trophy, sky-rocketing from near-unknown to one of the world’s best performers in just 12 months during that year. His 13 wickets in the Champions Trophy which earned him the Player of The Tournament award also marked him as a bowler to watch for worldwide audiences and one to fear for oppositions sides. His outstanding year in 2017 as one of Pakistan’s best bowlers was also rewarded by the ICC when he bagged the Emerging Cricketer of the Year award as well.

File image of Hasan Ali. Reuters

File image of Hasan Ali. Reuters

Capable of bowling a variety of deliveries and being able to touch 90 mph, Hasan Ali remains the go to fast-bowler for Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and is expected to play a key role in their World Cup campaign this summer.

When Hasan is not impressing all with the quality of his bowling, he is entertaining all with his antics on the field including his famous “generator” wicket-taking celebration. Whilst his own form may have taken a little dip after the heroics of the Champions Trophy in 2017, followers of Pakistan cricket will be encouraged by his brilliant form in the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League. In this tournament, Hasan emerged as the top wicket-taker with 25 scalps to his name and bowled with the venom and tenacity which was reminiscent of his form in 2017.

Apart from his obvious bowling prowess which has seen him take 77 ODI wickets in 44 games, Pakistan have also come to rely somewhat on his batting abilities, especially with his ability to hit the big shots at the end of the innings.

