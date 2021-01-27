Haryana vs Baroda Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, 3rd Quarter-Final

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Preview: In the third quartner-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Baroda have won the toss and will be bowling first against Haryana at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Unbeaten Haryana boast of India internationals and IPL stars in Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohit Sharma, and Rahul Tewatia. Mohit has led the side well in the tournament, overcoming bigger teams like Delhi and Kerala.

They will be entering the contest as favourites against Baroda, who have not lost any game in the tournament as well. Baroda are without their regular captain Krunal Pandya in the QF contest and Kedar Devdhar continues to lead the side in his absence. Krunal had left the team bubble midway in the tournament after his father passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Expect a fire-cracker of a contest as both teams possess some experienced T20 players as well as talented younsters.

In the first two quarter-finals, Punjab and Tamil Nadu emerged as winners, beating Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh in their respective contests at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad.

Squads:

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (C), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda