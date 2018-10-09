First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in SA | 3rd ODI Oct 06, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
WI in IND | 1st Test Oct 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
ZIM in SA Oct 09, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Buffalo Park, East London
ENG in SL Oct 10, 2018
SL vs ENG
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Harsh Tyagi says IPL not too far after U-19 Asia Cup final heroics against Sri Lanka

Harsh Tyagi took six wickets as India defeated Sri Lanka by 144 runs in the 2018 U-19 Asia Cup final match

FirstCricket Staff, October 09, 2018

Harsh Tyagi starred with the ball in Dhaka as India cruised to the 2018 Under-19 Asia Cup title. The left-arm spinner, who was declared the Man-of-the-Match in the final, took six wickets as India registered a comprehensive 144-run win over Sri Lanka.

He finished the tournament with 14 wickets overall, second in the list of highest wicket-takers, behind Siddharth Desai, who took 18.

File image of Harsh Tyagi. Facebook Harsh Tyagi

File image of Harsh Tyagi. Facebook Harsh Tyagi

Tyagi, who is now back in India, had earlier toured Sri Lanka in July-August this year for two youth Tests and five youth ODIs.

In an interview with Cricketnext, the 18-year-old said that the experience of playing against Sri Lanka held the Indian team in good stead in the final.

"I was confident, we had already played Sri Lanka before in two Test matches and five ODIs. We already had plans against them and executed those," Tyagi was quoted as saying.

Tyagi added that the overseas tours have also helped the aspiring cricketers to improve their game and consistent performance would bring them to selectors' notice.

Indian cricket has witnessed a rise of multiple age-group cricketers in the recent period, who have gone on to do well at the senior level as well.

Prithvi Shaw, who lead India to U-19 World Cup title in February this year, was recently handed the Test debut against Windies, where he became the youngest Indian to score a Test ton on debut.

His former teammates Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill also bagged lucrative contracts during the 2018 IPL auction.

Tyagi said he looks up to these players as a source of inspiration.

"It's always great to see them (former U-19 players) do well. They have also got into the India team. It gives us confidence that we can also do the same. Shivam Mavi is playing in IPL and some more players are in the line. If we perform well and give our 100 percent then anything can happen," Tyagi said.

Tyagi also feels the IPL is not far for him and sees the tournament as a gateway to the Indian cricket team.

After the Asia Cup success, the next task on hand for Tyagi is the Ranji Trophy, where he will play for Railways. And the aim for the youngster is to continue the good work.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Harsh Tyagi, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket, IPL, Prithvi Shaw, Ranji Trophy, Shivam Mavi, Siddharth Desai, SportsTracker, U-19 Asia Cup

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4515 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all