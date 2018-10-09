Harsh Tyagi says IPL not too far after U-19 Asia Cup final heroics against Sri Lanka
Harsh Tyagi took six wickets as India defeated Sri Lanka by 144 runs in the 2018 U-19 Asia Cup final match
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Alok Nath raped and violated me 20 years ago, but norm was to stay silent, writer-producer Vinta Nanda tells Firstpost
-
Gujarat migrant exodus: Alpesh Thakor fishing in troubled waters stirred by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
-
#MeToo in India: Allegations surface against Meghnad Bose, Ishrath Nawaz, Rameez Shaikh, Manoj Ramachandran
-
IMF projects 7.3% GDP for India: Amid the China-beating growth talk, are we missing the crisis signals?
-
Donald Trump apologises to Brett Kavanaugh's family on behalf of nation for its 'terrible suffering', calls SC justice 'fair-minded, unbiased'
-
Premier Badminton League: After Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hits jackpot, Ashwini Ponnappa foresees greater parity for doubles players
-
Monsoon Music: Maharashtra sings of farmers and fruitful harvests
-
Anushka Sharma says Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and Pari were the 'two most difficult films' of her career
-
गुजरात में हिंदीभाषियों के साथ अत्याचार के घाव लंबे समय तक याद रहेंगे
-
छत्तीसगढ़: भिलाई स्टील प्लांट में धमाका, 6 लोगों की मौत, 14 घायल
-
राहुल गांधी बोले- चाइना के लोग जब सेल्फी लें तो फोन पर 'मेड इन धौलपुर' लिखा होना चाहिए
-
यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों के गुजरात छोड़ने से उद्योग पर पड़ने लगा है असर
-
शिवसेना ने क्यों कहा- लोकसभा चुनावों में बीजेपी का हो जाएगा राम नाम सत्य..
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Harsh Tyagi starred with the ball in Dhaka as India cruised to the 2018 Under-19 Asia Cup title. The left-arm spinner, who was declared the Man-of-the-Match in the final, took six wickets as India registered a comprehensive 144-run win over Sri Lanka.
He finished the tournament with 14 wickets overall, second in the list of highest wicket-takers, behind Siddharth Desai, who took 18.
File image of Harsh Tyagi. Facebook Harsh Tyagi
Tyagi, who is now back in India, had earlier toured Sri Lanka in July-August this year for two youth Tests and five youth ODIs.
In an interview with Cricketnext, the 18-year-old said that the experience of playing against Sri Lanka held the Indian team in good stead in the final.
"I was confident, we had already played Sri Lanka before in two Test matches and five ODIs. We already had plans against them and executed those," Tyagi was quoted as saying.
Tyagi added that the overseas tours have also helped the aspiring cricketers to improve their game and consistent performance would bring them to selectors' notice.
Indian cricket has witnessed a rise of multiple age-group cricketers in the recent period, who have gone on to do well at the senior level as well.
Prithvi Shaw, who lead India to U-19 World Cup title in February this year, was recently handed the Test debut against Windies, where he became the youngest Indian to score a Test ton on debut.
His former teammates Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill also bagged lucrative contracts during the 2018 IPL auction.
Tyagi said he looks up to these players as a source of inspiration.
"It's always great to see them (former U-19 players) do well. They have also got into the India team. It gives us confidence that we can also do the same. Shivam Mavi is playing in IPL and some more players are in the line. If we perform well and give our 100 percent then anything can happen," Tyagi said.
Tyagi also feels the IPL is not far for him and sees the tournament as a gateway to the Indian cricket team.
After the Asia Cup success, the next task on hand for Tyagi is the Ranji Trophy, where he will play for Railways. And the aim for the youngster is to continue the good work.
Updated Date:
Oct 09, 2018
Also See
Prithvi Shaw is a fast learner, adaptability is his biggest strength, says Sachin Tendulkar
Ayush Badoni, Harsh Tyagi star as India U-19 crush Sri Lanka by 144 runs to clinch Asia Cup title
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut