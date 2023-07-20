After the shocking upset in the first ODI, the Women in Blue made a strong comeback on Wednesday with a 108-run win over the hosts Bangladesh.

India, batting first, scored 228/8 and dismissed Bangladesh’s chase at 120 runs. India’s spectacular performance with both the bat and bowl was headlined by Jemimah Rodrigues’s 86 runs off just 78 deliveries and 4/3 in 3.1 overs.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed to the win with a knock of 52 in 88 balls. But it was her crisp and cold response to a silly mistake by the presenter in the post-match show that is winning her all the praise.

After the presenter finished with her, he said, “Thank you, Jemimah.” The India skipper was quick to respond with, “Harmanpreet Kaur”, and left the stage even before the presenter could react.

The obvious mistake didn’t sit well with Indian fans who took shots at the presenter for not doing his homework well while many also criticised the broadcast team.

Worst cricket coverage I have ever seen. Bad streaming, now jemimah? https://t.co/K31YZPqCpq — Nikhil Sharma (@nikss26) July 19, 2023

The presenter must be serving his notice period…#BANvINDhttps://t.co/Z0vysVRp9e — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 19, 2023

Such a disrespectful attitude . What the hell does he not know captain’s name who is playing opposite to their team. Aise kaise kisi ko bhi uthake commentary karwa rahe hai.

Her name is HARMANPREET KAUR . SHE IS OUR CAPTAIN. SHE IS THE PROUD OF OUR NATION. #BANvIND https://t.co/CDZi3JlitF — Bedotroyee Dey (@dey7503) July 19, 2023

They called Yastika the vice captain during India’s batting innings. The whole broadcast has been shambles – I don’t know should we just be grateful ki broadcast was there and let this be Or should we be asking for better quality — Shinod BM (@Shinod_BM) July 19, 2023

Coming back to the match, the skipper was pleased with how her team played especially after the shocking turn of events in the first game.

“It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemi (Jemimah) came in we played according to the ball and the focus was on rotating the strike,” said Harmanpreet.

The series is now level at 1-1 with the decider to be played on Saturday in Dhaka.