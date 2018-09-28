First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs BAN
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in ICC Women's World T20 beginning in November in West Indies

The team, picked up by the All-India Women's Selection Committee, will have opener Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet's deputy. Smriti has been in sensational form this year.

Press Trust of India, September 28, 2018

New Delhi: Explosive batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian team at the sixth ICC Women's World Twenty20 to be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.

The team, picked up by the All-India Women's Selection Committee, will have opener Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet's deputy. Smriti has been in sensational form this year.

Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur.

The likes of Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav have also been selected in the squad.

India are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the 10-team event.

India will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Guyana on 9 November, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan (11 November), Ireland (15 November) and Australia (17 November).

India women's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018

Tags : Anuja Patil, Australia, Cricket, Deepti Sharma, Ekta Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, New Zealand, Pakistan, SportsTracker, Veda Krishnamurthy, World twenty20

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all