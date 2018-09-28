Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in ICC Women's World T20 beginning in November in West Indies
The team, picked up by the All-India Women's Selection Committee, will have opener Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet's deputy. Smriti has been in sensational form this year.
New Delhi: Explosive batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian team at the sixth ICC Women's World Twenty20 to be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.
Harmanpreet Kaur.
The likes of Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav have also been selected in the squad.
India are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the 10-team event.
India will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Guyana on 9 November, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan (11 November), Ireland (15 November) and Australia (17 November).
India women's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.
Sep 28, 2018
