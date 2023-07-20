'Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank You': India captain rectifies presenter for calling her 'Jemimah' mistakenly

In a sudden slip of tongue, after the Indian women’s team victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday, the presenter mistakenly addressed Harmanpreet Kaur as Jemimah Rodrigues. The incident took place during the post-match presentation ceremony. India skipper Harmanpreet, however, corrected the anchor with a short and concise: “Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank you.” Taking hold of the situation, the presenter continued with: “Harmapreet Kaur, I beg your pardon.” A Twitter user shared the clip. Check out the video:

The post garnered over 51,000 views. Several users commented on the post:

One user wrote: “How do they become presenters without knowing the names of the players?”

“Knowing a player’s name is the most basic thing for a cricket presentation. That too of the team’s captain,” said another.

Another Twitter user said: “They called Yastika the vice captain during India’s batting innings. The whole broadcast has been a shambles – I don’t know whether we should just be grateful the broadcast was there or should we ask for better quality?”

“Seriously, how do they get these jobs?” asked a certain social media user.

“Is he alright?” asked one person.

An assertive win

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. India opened their innings with Smriti Mandhana and Priya Punia, scoring 36 and 7 runs respectively. Yastika Bhatia was sent back to the pavilion following her 15-run knock. Later, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed impressively to India’s win eventually.

India secured an emphatic 108-run victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI. Jemimah Rodrigues, India’s 22-year-old all-rounder, contributed significantly, by producing a superb knock of 86 off 78 balls. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with a vital innings of 52. Batting first, India posted a formidable total of 228/8 in 50 overs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. During the run chase, Bangladesh folded for a lowly 120. Jemimah picked up four wickets to earn a resounding win for India.