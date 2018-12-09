Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana smash match-winning fifties for respective franchises in Women's Big Bash T20
Smriti Mandhana top-scored for her side with a 41-ball 69 as Hobart Hurricanes Women defeated Melbourne Stars Women by 72 runs.
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS Vs IND Live Now
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Chhattisgarh Elections: State headed for possible post-poll alliances as exit polls throw up divided verdict
-
SC approval of Witness Protection Scheme could be turning point of India's criminal justice system, but implementation key
-
Madhya Pradesh polls: Factionalism in Congress thing of past, says Jyotiraditya Scindia, lauds party's 'united front' against BJP
-
Imran Khan's no 'hired gun' remark just another ploy to ensure US continues feeding Pakistan army
-
With Simmba and Kedarnath, filmmakers are ditching intrigue elements in favour of straightforward trailers
-
Jayanta Mahapatra on finite joy of receiving awards, mark of a good poem
-
In Bihar, along the Gandak, silt cultivation offers landless farmers a scanty sustenance
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: Indian attackers show ability to turn the game around in 5-1 hammering of Canada
-
Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed as new CEA: ISB professor is an expert in banking, economic policy; all you need to know
-
वीएचपी की धर्मसभा: राम मंदिर पर कानून बनेगा या सिर्फ माहौल गरमाने की एक कोशिश?
-
सिद्धू ने राहुल को बोला कैप्टन, तो क्या बोले अमरिंदर..?
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: नतीजे से पहले मुख्यमंत्री बनने के लिए जोड़-तोड़ का दौर
-
PU छात्रसंघ चुनाव से निकली 'चिंगारी' कहीं BJP और JDU के लिए 'शोला' न बन जाए
-
सोमवार को विजय माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण पर आ सकता है फैसला, CBI और ED की टीम ब्रिटेन रवाना
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Sydney: India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana hit blistering half-centuries, helping their respective sides to emphatic victories in the Women's Big Bash League here on Sunday.
Harmanpreet struck a breezy 26-ball 56 to help Sydney Thunder Women pile on 192 for 4 from 20 overs against Brisbane Heat Women after electing to bat first.
Smriti Mandhana scored 41-ball 69 for Hobart Hurricanes Women. Twitter @HurricanesWBBL
Sydney Thunders then bowled Brisbane Heat out for 164 in 18.5 overs to register a 28-run win at the North Sydney Oval ground.
Harmanpreet, who was recently involved in a controversy surrounding the dropping of veteran India team-mate Mithali Raj in the semifinal of the World T20, hit six fours and three sixes in her hurricane innings. She was the top-scorer of her side.
Batting at number three, Harmanpreet had two crucial partnerships, first of 41 runs for the third wicket with Naomi Stalenberg (10) and the second of 53 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Alex Blackwell (33 not out).
Madhana also top-scored for her side Hobart Hurricanes Women with a 41-ball 69 to help her side post 196 for 6 after batting first against Melbourne Stars Women at West Park Oval, Burnie.
Her innings was not as quick as that of Harmanpreet but she hit 13 fours and dealt mostly in boundaries.
Hobart Hurricanes later bowled Melbourne Stars for 124 in 16.5 overs to record a 72-run victory.
Updated Date:
Dec 09, 2018
Also See
Harmanpreet Kaur extends stay at Sydney Thunder ahead of WBBL 4; Smriti Mandhana signs up with Hobart Hurricanes
Mithali Raj controversy: Time to appoint Smriti Mandhana skipper in all formats, scrap dual captaincy formula
Mithali Raj's exclusion in Women's World T20 semi-final cannot be questioned, says CoA member Diana Edulji