Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy named captains of respective teams in upcoming T20 Challenger Trophy
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from 4 to 11 January.
Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from 4 to 11 January.
File image of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Trailblazers and Supernovas respectively. Sportzpics
The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women's Selection Committee, a BCCI release stated.
The selection committee named 14 players each in all three squads.
Squads:
India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav, Bharati Fulmali
India B: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sushma Verma (WK), R Kalpana (WK), Vanitha V.R, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, T.P. Kanwar, Richa Ghosh
India C: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shafali Verma (WK), Yastika Bhatiya, D. Hemlatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Madhuri Mehta.
Updated Date:
Dec 23, 2019 18:29:10 IST
