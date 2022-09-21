Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Harmanpreet Kaur sets Twitter ablaze with her fiery century during IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur sets Twitter ablaze with her fiery century during IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a sensational century to help India register a record total against hosts England in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday.

India women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashes century against England. Image: BCCI/Twitter

India women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came went all guns blazing on Wednesday as she played an innings to remember and thrashed an unbeaten century against England in the 2nd ODI at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. It was Harmanpreet’s 5th ODI ton.

Harmanpreet Kaur was unstoppable as she smashed 143 runs off 111 deliveries, including 18 fours and 4 sixes. She brought up her century at a strike rate of exactly 100, before switching gears and smashing 43 runs in the next 11 deliveries she faced.

As expected, fans took to Twitter to praise Harmanpreet for her fiery innings. Here are some of the reactions:

Interestingly, Harmanpreet is now tied with her teammate Smriti Mandhana at the second place in the list of India batters with ODI centuries in women’s cricket.

Mithali Raj tops the charts with seven ODI hundreds.

Meanwhile, riding on her brilliant innings, India registered their highest ODI score (333) against England for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Other than Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana (40), and HarleenDeol (58) also helped the Women in Blue to set a challenging total.

Updated Date: September 21, 2022 23:26:45 IST

