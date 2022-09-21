Harmanpreet Kaur sets Twitter ablaze with her fiery century during IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI

India women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came went all guns blazing on Wednesday as she played an innings to remember and thrashed an unbeaten century against England in the 2nd ODI at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. It was Harmanpreet’s 5th ODI ton.

Harmanpreet Kaur was unstoppable as she smashed 143 runs off 111 deliveries, including 18 fours and 4 sixes. She brought up her century at a strike rate of exactly 100, before switching gears and smashing 43 runs in the next 11 deliveries she faced.

As expected, fans took to Twitter to praise Harmanpreet for her fiery innings. Here are some of the reactions:

The Hard Hitter Harman! What a knock from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur 143*(111) India ends their innings at 333/5 in 50 overs!#ENGvIND#HarmanpreetKaur #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/rXKA0bf7Vg — ™ (@Suprvelocity) September 21, 2022

Our captain harmanpreet in 2022 in ODIs –

Innings – 15

Runs – 750

Highest Score – 143*

Average – 62.5

Strike Rate – 90.25

Fifties – 5

Hundreds – 2 She is in beast form. #HarmanpreetKaur #HPK07 pic.twitter.com/L1KCZAnOGl — Sugu (@MegHPK07) September 21, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur in the last 11 balls – 6,4,4,6,4,1,6,4,4,4,0. She scored 43 runs in those 11 balls. Madness from Harmanpreet! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 21, 2022

When you’re in form make it count, and that’s what Harmanpreet is doing this year. Once again stands up in an important game. Congratulations on a special hundred @ImHarmanpreet #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0hZBoNXBSI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 21, 2022

Most Overseas 100s for India

(While batting at 4 or below in ODI) 3 – Harmanpreet Kaur*

3 – Sachin Tendulkar

3 – Yuvraj Singh

2 – Virat Kohli

2 – Suresh Raina

2 – Rohit Sharma#INDWvENGW pic.twitter.com/e106PTWNY5 — (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 21, 2022

Interestingly, Harmanpreet is now tied with her teammate Smriti Mandhana at the second place in the list of India batters with ODI centuries in women’s cricket.

Mithali Raj tops the charts with seven ODI hundreds.

Meanwhile, riding on her brilliant innings, India registered their highest ODI score (333) against England for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Other than Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana (40), and HarleenDeol (58) also helped the Women in Blue to set a challenging total.