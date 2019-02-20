Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of ODI series against England; Harleen Deol named as replacement
India will play three ODIs in Mumbai starting 22 February, followed by three T20 Internationals in Guwahati from 4 March.
Mumbai: Indian women's team was dealt a big blow after vice-captain and premier batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out of the upcoming limited overs series against England with an ankle injury.
India will play three ODIs in Mumbai starting 22 February, followed by three T20 Internationals in Guwahati from 4 March.
Harmanpreet Kaur added that she was proud of the way her team shaped up against three-time champions Australia. ICC
Rookie Harleen Deol, who played two warm-up games against English women, got her maiden berth in the squad.
The ODIs are a part of ICC Women's Championship and points will be carried forward.
It has been learnt that Harmanpreet had sustained an ankle injury during a training session in Patiala and has a grade 2 tear.
She will now undergo rehabilitation programme at the NCA in Bengaluru where the extent of the injury will be ascertained.
If Harmanpreet fails to get fit on time for the T20Is, then Smriti Mandhana will be leading the side.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 21:17:36 IST
