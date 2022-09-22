Harmanpreet Kaur on Jhulan Goswami's retirement: 'Lord's match will be a very emotional moment for us'

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also reflected on Jhulan Goswami's immense contribution to Indian cricket.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has said that the third ODI against England at Lord’s on Saturday will be an emotional one for her team as veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami gets ready for retirement. India have already clinched the ODI series by winning the first two matches of the three-game series, and will now look to give Goswami the perfect farewell.
“The Lord’s game is very special for us because it’s Jhulan’s retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure and I’m really happy that we were able to win today and now we can just have fun in that game,” Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “It’s very important because that will be her last game. It will be a very emotional moment for all of us and we definitely want to win that game.”
“When you win the first game, the second game is always important and we always try to finish that game as a winning side and today also we were looking at that only because we don’t want to carry any extra pressure on ourselves going to Lord’s,” Harmanpreet added.
“Moreover after winning the series, now we just want to have fun because I know it’s the last game for her. We will definitely look to win that game but moreover we will just go and have fun there.”
Harmanpreet also reflected on Goswami’s immense contribution to Indian cricket.
“She’s someone who has taught us a lot,” Harmanpreet said. “When I debuted she was a leader and I learned a lot from her and now our young bowlers, like Renuka [Singh] and Meghna Singh… they are also learning from her. They are learning how she bowls and getting that rhythm from her. She’s been a great inspiration for all of us and we’ve learned a lot from her.”
Goswami has played 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 203 ODIs and is the highest wicket-taker in the women’s game with 353 international wickets so far across formats.
