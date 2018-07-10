India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur may lose Punjab police's DSP rank over fake degree, say reports
The Punjab government has withdrawn Harmanpreet Kaur's deputy superintendent of police rank, India women's T20 captain, after police verification found that her graduation degree was fake.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 10, 2018
The Punjab government has reportedly withdrawn Harmanpreet Kaur's Deputy Superintendent of Police rank after police verification found that her graduation degree was fake.
According to a report in Times of India, the India women's T20 captain, who joined the Punjab police as DSP on 1 March, submitted a 2011 graduation degree. It was apparently issued by Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, but it turned out to be fake.
File image of Harmanpreet Kaur. Reuters
The Indian Express reports that the Punjab government may demote Harmanpreet as a constable in the Punjab police.
"She told us that her coach got her admission in the university, saying it was flexible about exams. She has told us she was given the degree but had no inkling that it was fake. The CM has almost decided that we appoint her as constable, a post matching with her educational qualification of senior secondary and elevate her as DSP as and when she fulfils her educational requirement," a senior officer of the Punjab government was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.
When approached for a response about the same, Harmanpreet said, "I am not well and taking rest. Will tell you later."
If Punjab police decide to file an FIR against Harmanpreet for forgery and criminal conspiracy over her fake degree, she could also lose her Arjuna award.
However, the Punjab government have opted against taking any legal action.
"She is a player of international repute and was given DSP rank on the basis of her achievements in the field of cricket," an officer told TOI.
Following Harmanpreet's brilliant performance in the 2017 women's World Cup, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had offered her the DSP post in the Punjab police. But the Indian batswoman was already employed as Office Superintendent with Western Railways owing to which she was not able to join Punjab police for six months. However, Amarinder intervened and got her relieved. Harmanpreet finally assumed her duties in the Punjab police in February 2018.
Updated Date:
Jul 10, 2018
