Mumbai: Having already won the series, India A women will aim to complete a clean sweep when they take on their Australian counterparts in the third and final T20 match on Friday.

Holding an unassailable 2-0 lead, the women's team will again go with all guns blazing at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex facility before they head to the Carribean for the all-important ICC T20 World Cup.

The match, only of academic interest, also provides an opportunity for the other batters like Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, D Hemalatha, who haven't fired yet, to get runs under their belt.

Smriti Mandhana, who notched up a half-century in the first match before a rare failure in the next, will be eager to continue her form before heading to the World T20 competition.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and veteran Mithali Raj aretwo others who would also like to continue their good form. Raj had, in fact, scored a record-breaking, unbeaten match-winning 105 in the last game.

The team management will also be anxious to get the bowlers, who conceded runs in the last two games, clicking before the World T20.

With the series already bagged, the team management may even consider fielding a few younger players.

India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Australia A: Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Piepa Cleary, Josephine Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa and Amanda-Jade Wellington