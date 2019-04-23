First Cricket
Haris Sohail, Pakistan batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Sohail to play crucial role in middle order for Safaraz Ahmed and Co

In addition to his obvious batting skills and role as a support-bowler, Haris is a tremendous catcher and his slip-fielding skills may be essential for Pakistan at the World Cup.

Saj Sadiq, Apr 23, 2019 20:33:29 IST

A stylish and elegant left-handed middle-order batsman, 30-year-old Sialkot-born Haris Sohail's career has been blighted by an assortment of injuries. Accused of disregard for fitness, Haris has defied his critics and bounced back time and again from injuries. The fact that he has only played 50 times for Pakistan since his debut for his country in 2013 speaks volumes of his bad luck with fitness issues.

File photo of Haris Sohail. AFP

File photo of Haris Sohail. AFP

A serious knee injury threatened Haris' career and many felt that he would not be able to play cricket again after surgery failed to restore him to full fitness. Rehabilitation and strengthening in England helped Haris make a recovery and he is now looking for a much-needed and injury-free period in his cricket career. A world-class batsman in any format, Haris has the ability to play breathtaking shots around the park with great ease. Solid in defence, a big-hitter when required and at ease equally against pace or spin, Haris will be the key batsman in Pakistan's middle-order at the World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman may well be the go-to batsman for Pakistan for quick runs at the top of the order, but holding the batting together and lifting Pakistan to totals that their bowlers can defend will largely be down to Haris. Whilst Pakistan's late-order batsmen will be required to push the run-rate, Haris needs to perform the key role of knitting the innings together especially in the middle-overs where Pakistan have been accused of a somewhat lethargic and rather chaotic approach. As well as being a superb batsman, Haris may be required to bowl a few fill-in overs of left-arm spin, something that he can do with aplomb. In addition to his obvious batting skills and role as a support-bowler, Haris is a tremendous catcher and his slip-fielding skills may be essential for Pakistan at the World Cup.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 20:33:30 IST

