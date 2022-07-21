Hardik Pandya will become one of the best all-rounders in the world: Shoaib Akhtar

Hardik Pandya is undergoing a purple patch with both bat and ball, and the star all-rounder has not put a foot wrong since his return to cricket post a long injury lay-off. Hardik announced his return to cricket in style as he led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title in their maiden season and was the star performer for the side with both bat and ball. Post the IPL, Hardik continues to make substantial contributions for the Indian cricket team in limited overs and has provided much needed balance to the side.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar feels the time away from the team due to injury has been a "good jolt" to Hardik as he looks "more focussed and seems to be enjoying his life on the field".

"He completes the team's balance. He got a good jolt, staying out of the team for about two years because of his fitness. He was casual about his life and is now better. He looks more focused and seems to be enjoying his life on the field. Don't enjoy too much off the field because he is a very rare talent," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/4gi32ijq1k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 18, 2022

Akhtar added that Hardik is a great addition to India's bowling line-up and has done the difficult job of bowling in the latter overs with ease.

"He is a great fielder and a great fast bowler, a great addition to the pace battery. In the latter overs where a lot of bowlers struggle, he performs and he managed to outshine the rest of the bowlers," said Akhtar.

Akhtar has a piece of advice for Hardik and wants the all-rounder to remain focussed. The former Pakistan cricketer feels Hardik has what it takes to become "one of the best all-rounders in the world".

"India is huge and becoming a star of such a big country is a great responsibility. I am sure he will understand his responsibility and will focus on his game. He will get all kinds of fame, money and respect so just stay focused Hardik Pandya.

“He is obviously a great batter. He has got so many compact shots and he plays deliveries late. So I am sure that he will become one of the best all-rounders in the world. Just stay focussed,” Akhtar further said.

