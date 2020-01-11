Hardik Pandya to be included in India's limited-overs squad for tour of New Zealand, says report
Starting 24 January, India will be playing five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches, and squads for the tour will be picked on Sunday.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 12th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 12th, 2020, 06:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ vs MEG - Jan 12th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
JNU violence: Delhi Police names Aishe Ghosh, 8 others as suspects; JNUSU chief dares cops to make evidence public
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
-
IIP has grown just 0.6% this fiscal so far vs 5% in last year; economic recovery depends on how govt spends in Q4
-
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic edges Daniil Medvedev in high quality three setter, Serbia progress to final
-
West Asia's longest-ruling monarch, Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman dies at 79; royal court declares three-day mourning
-
Allu Arjun on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Glad to do a lighthearted entertainer after a spate of serious films
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
Amid CAA row, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee likely to share dais in Kolkata, hold meeting tomorrow, say reports
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: All-rounder Hardik Pandya could be the only notable inclusion in India's limited overs squads — which are unlikely to be significantly tinkered with — for the upcoming six-week tour of New Zealand.
Starting 24 January, India will be playing five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches, and squads for the tour will be picked on Sunday.
India will be playing eight white ball games in New Zealand, and it will be interesting to see if the selectors pick a 16 or 17-member squad, instead of 15.
File image of Hardik Pandya. Reuters
With the India A team's shadow tour coinciding with the seniors' visit, it gives the selectors an option to draft players on SOS basis if the need arises.
The selectors will primarily focus on zeroing in on the core for white ball cricket considering that this is a T20 World Cup year.
While the T20 squad that played against Sri Lanka in the just-concluded series all but picks itself, Pandya, who is already in New Zealand with the A team, is expected to be included once he proves his fitness in the first couple of List A games against New Zealand, apart from two warm-up one dayers.
With India A's three List A games only ending on 26 January , Hardik, returning from a back surgery, might be included by the time the January 29 third T20 International comes calling.
"About Hardik, it's only about checking out if he is fully fit for international cricket or not. He is very integral to India's World T20 plans," a senior BCCI official, privy to selection matters, told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
It will be interesting to note if the ODI team is an extension of the T20 squad.
The weakest link in the ODI team is Kedar Jadhav, who has managed to hold onto his 50 over slot amid pressure to replace him.
In New Zealand, Jadhav's technical frailties could be exposed and his lack of overs in recent times makes him a case for exclusion.
In case the Indian team looks for technical solidity, Ajinkya Rahane could make a comeback, but if the team management is thinking in terms of treating 50 over games as an extension of T20 series, Mumbai player Suryakumar Yadav's explosive power hitting at No. 5 or 6 could be an option.
Both Surya and Sanju Samson are in the A squad.
The Test squad wears a very settled look with the only contention being the third opener's slot.
Picked as a reserve for the home series, the young Shubman Gill deserves to be the third opener, but K L Rahul's current form and experience in Test cricket could also be considered.
The selectors will also deliberate on if a third spinner (Kuldeep Yadav) is needed for the two-match Test series instead of a fifth pacer (Navdeep Saini) to accompany Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.
The rest automatically pick themselves in case there are no fitness issues.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 11, 2020 13:34:59 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sangwan star in Railways' win over Mumbai; Andhra Pradesh fight to avoid follow-on
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal to be rested for match against Mumbai ahead of India A tour of New Zealand
Ball wasn't in my court, was in a vulnerable place, says Hardik Pandya on 'Koffee with Karan' controversy