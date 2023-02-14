Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic renew wedding vows on Valentine's Day; see photos

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic on Tuesday renewed their wedding vows on the occasion of Valentine’s Day during a Christian wedding in Udaipur.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love ,” Hardik wrote on his official Twitter handle, along with some pictures from the event.

We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJAGGqnoN1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 14, 2023

Hardik and Natasha, who is a Serbian dancer based in Mumbai, had got engaged on 1 January 2020, and had later tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic the same year.

Hardik and Natasha’s son, Agastya, can also be seen in one of the photos.

Hardik Pandya had led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their debut season last year, and even more recently, he has enjoyed a good run of form with both bat and ball for Team India. He led Team India to T20I series wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home, and remains a potential candidate for permanent captaincy for India in the shortest format.

So far, in 2023, 29-year-old Hardik has scalped seven wickets from six T20Is, while also scoring 111 runs. He has also picked up five wickets in as many ODIs this year, while also scoring 132 runs at an average of 33.

