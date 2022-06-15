Hardik Pandya named India captain for Ireland T20Is, Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the squad for India’s two-match T20I series against Ireland later in June. Hardik Pandya will lead the side while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

The two T20Is are scheduled to be played in Dublin on 26 and 28 June.

Suryakumar Yadav is back in the squad after an injury layoff while Rahul Tripathi gets his maiden India call-up following consistent performances in the IPL.

Dinesh Karthik retains his place in the side while Umran Malik, who is also in the squad for the ongoing T20Is against South Africa at home, will be raring to go after being named in the squad.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be in England during the Ireland T20I series , preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test. India lead the Test series that was played in August last year 2-1, but the fifth Test was postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp during the time, and will be played on 1 July.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson amassed 458 runs in 17 games as his team reached the final of IPL 2022, and the Kerala batter finds himself a place in the squad after missing out on South Africa series selection. Samson last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in February this year but is yet to prove himself on the big stage for India.

Hardik Pandya recently led debutants Gujarat Titans to a maiden IPL triumph. Pandya had scored 487 runs while also taking eight wickets.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik