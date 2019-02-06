Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan Johar booked in Rajasthan over controversial remarks on Koffee with Karan
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were made to sit out of the India-Australia ODI series and were briefly suspended by the BCCI after a row over their comments on chat show Koffee with Karan, which many thought were sexist and vulgar.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 39 runs
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 23 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Congress betrays political heritage by invoking NSA for cow slaughter, risks compromising opposition to BJP's majoritarian politics
-
Migration in Uttarakhand: 25% of villages without access to roads; residents lament lack of govt accountability, forced to abandon state
-
Donald Trump's toned down State of the Union speech fails to soothe fears of resurgent terror, trade war with China
-
Saving democracy? The post-truth world of Mamata Banerjee's politics, why her claims ring hollow and hypocritical
-
Dev.D turns 10: Anurag Kashyap's film paved the way for irredeemable protagonists and sexually liberated heroines
-
I-League: Real Kashmir go top of table as team's fairytale run continues with narrow victory over Gokulam Kerala
-
Jobs numbers: Govt is fighting a big trust deficit on data credibility; budget was a missed opportunity to clear the air
-
Photographer Thomas Laird on his 30-year commitment to saving Tibetan Buddhist murals
-
In Tamil Nadu, a 400-year-old tradition of shadow puppetry struggles to survive
-
ED का शिकंजा: रॉबर्ट वाड्रा का लंदन में प्रॉपर्टी से इनकार, दूसरे चरण की पूछताछ शुरू
-
लोकसभा चुनाव तक वीएचपी की चुप्पी! राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर बीजेपी को राहत देने की तैयारी तो नहीं?
-
महासचिव बनने के बाद पहली बार कांग्रेस पार्टी के दफ्तर पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी
-
शौर्य चक्र विजेता सैनिक के अपमान पर घिरीं महबूबा, गवर्नर मलिक ने बताया चुनावी स्टंट
-
मोदी जी का दुर्भाग्य है कि वो अपनी पत्नी के साथ फोटो नहीं लगवाते: कांग्रेस नेता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Jodhpur: In fresh trouble for cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and filmmaker Karan Johar over comments on women made on a television show, the police here have registered a case against them.
The two cricketers were made to sit out of the India-Australia ODI series and were briefly suspended by the BCCI after a row over their comments on chat show Koffee with Karan, which many thought were sexist and vulgar.
The FIR was lodged against the three people on the directions of a magistrate's court. Twitter @hardikpandya7
The FIR was lodged on the directions of a magistrate's court, Luni station house officer Bansi Lal said Wednesday.
Local resident DR Meghwal had approached the court seeking an order for the police to register a case against the three men.
The petitioner termed the remarks indecent and said they were made deliberately to increase the popularity of the show.
In his complaint, Meghwal said Johar deliberately presented content that humiliated women.
He referred to the content as promiscuous and gender-biased in nature.
Meghwal had filed another case against Pandya last year, complaining about the cricketer's alleged comments on Twitter against Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.
Pandya had rejected that allegation, saying the Twitter account did not belong to him.
After the row over the celebrity chat show, Hardik Pandya had apologised for his remarks.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India called the two players back from the Australia tour and placed them under suspension.
The suspension was lifted after the BCCI's Committee of Administrators approached the Supreme Court, asking it to appoint an ombudsman to inquire into the matter.
In a television interview, Johar too experessed regret saying he felt responsible for what the two cricketers were going through. Meanwhile, the BCCI has considered behavioural counselling for young cricketers.
Updated Date:
Feb 06, 2019 20:32:44 IST
Also See
Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: While hosting, often your subconscious takes a backseat
Karan Johar apologises for Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul's Koffee with Karan episode: Feel accountable for my questions
Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul slapped with FIR in Jodhpur over 'sexist', 'racist' remarks on Koffee With Karan