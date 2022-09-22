Hardik Pandya is yet to reach Ben Stokes' level, former Pakistan cricketer compares two all-rounders

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif believes that Ben Stokes is better than Hardik Pandya as the former has a proven record in international cricket.

India’s performance in the opening T20I against Australia has raised a lot of questions. The monumental innings by KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya took the side to a huge total of 208 runs on the board. But a dismal display by the bowlers helped Australia to notch up their most successful run-chase in 20-over cricket so far.

Even after India’s thumping defeat, Pandya’s explosive 71-run knock earned many plaudits from fans and other cricketers, making them tag him one of the best all-rounders in world cricket in recent times.

However, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif thinks it’s quite early to come to that conclusion as the Indian all-rounder still needs to prove himself.

We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always 🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yMSVCRkEBI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 20, 2022

Featuring in a video on his YouTube channel Caught Behind, Latif noted that Pandya, while doing well in the bilateral series, should also maintain his form in major competitions. Latif also mentioned Pandya’s performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup where the Indian all-rounder could not meet expectations. Apart from his match-winning 17-ball 31 in the opening game against Pakistan, the 28-year-old could not shine on any occasion.

Latif also brought out a comparison with another England all-rounder Ben Stokes. “I’m not referring to the game today, but Ben Stokes has a proven record. He won Test matches for England and the World Cup too,” Latif explained.

Though Pandya displayed his dominance in the latest edition of the IPL by helping Gujarat Titans lift the trophy in their maiden season, according to Latif, maintaining the form in the international circuit is a different thing. “Stokes is way ahead of Hardik based on the international trophies,” he added.

Moreover, the former Pakistan keeper denied making any judgement on Pandya’s batting skills. He acknowledged that some of Pandya’s innings have been better, but as per his thought, “having better innings and being better are two completely different things.”

After the loss in the first game, during the post-match presser, Pandya had pledged to come back stronger in the rest of the T20Is. India and Australia will lock horns for the second T20I at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on 23 September. India needs to register a victory in the fixture to keep the series alive till the final match.

