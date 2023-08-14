With the eight-wicket defeat in the fifth T20I, India suffered their first series defeat against West Indies in any format (minimum three matches) since 2006, but captain Hardik Pandya is of the opinion that “losing is good” sometimes.

In a winner-take-all match, India scored 165/9 batting first with Suryakumar Yadav smashing 61 off 45 balls as other batters struggled. West Indies completed the chase in just 18 overs with Brandon Kings scoring 85 not out off 55 balls and Nicholas Pooran amassing 47.

After the bitter series defeat, Pandya said that “losing is good” as it has offered valuable learnings to Team India.

“It’s a long way. We have the ODI World Cup coming up. And sometimes losing is good. You get to learn a lot. And special mention for all the boys. They showed great character. Winning and losing is a part of the process and we are going to make sure we learn from that,” Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pandya also admitted that his unusually slow knock of 14 from 18 balls was the turning point as India lost the momentum during the first innings.

“If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn’t able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish,” Pandya said.

Pandya defended his decision to bat first on a slow track.

“I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will.

“In hindsight, one series here or there doesn’t matter but the commitment to the goal is important.”

While some of his bowling changes were criticised by experts, the skipper said that he goes by his instincts.

“It is what I feel at the moment, I don’t plan much. If I see a situation, whatever my gut says I follow, ” Pandya said.

Pandya also praised youngsters Tilak Varma and Yashashvi Jaiswal for their efforts in the series.

“They’ve got heart. That is something that’s very important in international cricket. Every youngster coming through has belief. That’s something I see very often now. Kudos to them, they came out and took responsibility. I can’t be happier as a captain,” he concluded.