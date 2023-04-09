Gujarat Titans have made a strong start to their IPL title defence having won two matches in two so far in IPL 2023. The Hardik Pandya-led side take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in IPL 2023.

Ahead of the GT vs KKR match, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has predicted that Gujarat Titans are well capable of defending their title.

According to Manjrekar, captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra keep the atmosphere in the squad light and a chilled-out dressing room helps the players bring their A-game every time they step on the pitch.

“Hardik is a successful captain because he does not take the game too seriously. Also, Ashish Nehra takes care of the tactical side and that is the reason why this team really seems to be playing as a unit. They proved it by winning the title last season and this season they beat CSK and confirmed that they are ready to defend their title,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

In the second game of Super Sunday, a strong Punjab Kings side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have lost both their opening games. All eyes will be on young England all-rounder Sam Curran – who is the costliest buy in the history of TATA IPL.

Impressed with the performance of the team, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag claims bowlers are going to hold the key for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in this edition.

Speaking to Star Sports, Virender Sehwag said, “Sam Curran will prove to be a very important bowler for Punjab Kings. He had a stellar run in the T20 World Cup and that confidence will work in his, as well as the team’s favour. Apart from Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Kagiso Rabada will be seen providing strength to this team. Overall Punjab looks very strong as a bowling unit.”

