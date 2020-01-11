First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 12, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
IRE in WI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Hardik Pandya excluded from India A squad for New Zealand tour after failing fitness tests, Vijay Shankar named replacement

It has been learnt that Pandya failed a couple of mandatory fitness tests and his scores were well below the permissible range suggesting that he is far from being fit for international cricket. In this situation, pulling him out of the India A squad was expected.

Press Trust of India, Jan 11, 2020 22:45:11 IST

New Delhi: Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday pulled out of the India A team's tour of New Zealand after he failed mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai.

The selectors had picked him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji games.

Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar has been drafted into the India A team and he has already boarded the flight to New Zealand where they will play two 50-over warm-up games, three List A games and two four-day 'Tests' against the home A team.

It has been learnt that Pandya failed a couple of mandatory fitness tests and his scores were well below the permissible range suggesting that he is far from being fit for international cricket. In this situation, pulling him out of the India A squad was expected.

India A team's fitness regimen doesn't have any Yo Yo tests.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 22:45:11 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hardik Pandya, India 'A', India A Tour Of New Zealand, New Zealand, Sports, SportsTracker, Vijay Shankar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all