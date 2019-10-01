Hardik Pandya could miss T20I series against Bangladesh as lower-back injury resurfaces
According to BCCI sources, Hardik will soon fly to the United Kingdom for an assessment of the injury, which was first sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai last September.
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 NEP Vs ZIM Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs KAR Hyderabad beat Karnataka by 21 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs SAU Mumbai beat Saurashtra by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs RAJ Gujarat beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs SER Services beat Railways by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs BEN Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 74 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs NEP Nepal beat Singapore by 9 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:40 AM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 PERW vs ARGW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MIZ - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs NAG - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HP vs ODS - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Fadnavis to face trial over false affidavit: Beyond optics, political ammo for opposition, case won't dent CM's electoral prospects
-
On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, keeping his light shining through solar lamps and clean energy
-
Mumbai airport will be 100% plastic-free from 2 October; offenders to be fined between Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000
-
Trouble for Shiv Sena after 200 party members quit over Navi Mumbai Assembly seats being offered to BJP’s Ganesh Naik
-
Core sector growth in negative zone for first time in 4 years: Economy is slowing, but here are four ways government can arrest slowdown
-
Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in War: Not insecure about working with two great actors
-
Premier League: Manchester United, Arsenal play out a watered-down version of champagne football from yesteryear
-
As China marks 70th national day, police fire tear gas after Hong Kong protesters flood streets challenging Xi Jinping's celebrations
-
The problem is not how Greta Thunberg looks, but how we view young women
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: India's first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against Bangladesh since his lower-back injury has resurfaced and may force him out of action for a long period.
According to BCCI sources, Hardik will soon fly to the United Kingdom for an assessment of the injury, which was first sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai last September.
File image of Hardik Pandya. AP
The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian team after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the South Africa Test series due to stress fractures in his lower back.
"Hardik is also set to go the United Kingdom to consult the same doctor, who had treated him during the first injury post Asia Cup. He is certainly not playing the Bangladesh series but how long he will be out is still not clear. We will know after he comes back from the United Kingdom," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Germany could be another option for Hardik but BCCI prefers that he consults doctors in the UK.
It is being speculated that Hardik may have to go for a back surgery, which will keep him out for about five months.
"Hardik was left out of Test squad as he didn't fit in the combinations. But then he is not in Baroda's Vijay Hazare team led by Krunal (Pandya). Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that he doesn't need to go under the knife. Then he won't be back before the 2020 IPL," the source added.
Pandya will be an integral part of the Indian team during the next year's World T20 in Australia.
In fact, outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said that going into the World T20, they are looking to use Hardik more in the white ball format games.
The 25-year-old has scored 532 runs and taken 17 wickets in 11 Tests. In 54 ODIs, he has scored 937 runs and taken 54 wickets. In 40 T20 matches, he has 310 runs and 38 wickets.
Meanwhile, in another development, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Ramesh Powar will be the permanent batting and bowling coaches at the NCA. They will report to NCA Director of Cricket Rahul Dravid and travel with various representative teams (India U-19, A or U-23) as and when required.
During the CoA meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) officials will be asked to meet the committee members along with amended state unit's constitution on Thursday.
Updated Date:
Oct 01, 2019 17:27:43 IST
Also See
Zaheer Khan interview: 'Too much responsibility and expectations are put on Rishabh Pant just by sheer glimpses of what he can achieve'
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Top-order consistency in limited-over formats provides hosts room for experiments
Gautam Gambhir defends under-fire Rishabh Pant, says it's wrong to criticise young wicketkeeper-batsman so early