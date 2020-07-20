Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja may not be included in playing XI for Australia Tests, says Aakash Chopra

India are scheduled to play a four-match Test series in Australia in December with the first meeting between the two teams set to take place at Brisbane starting 3 December.

According to former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra however, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja may not be included in the team for the Test series in Australia.

“I feel neither of them might play. That is a very strong possibility. Because I feel that Hardik Pandya making it to the Test team doesn’t look possible to me currently,” said the former Indian batsman in a video on his YouTube channel.

In an attempt to drive his point home, Chopra said Pandya has a back injury and has not started bowling yet. He added that Pandya has not played ODIs for long.

Chopra additionally said that it might not be wise to select him for the Test matches based on the performances in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Is he ready for Tests and does he want to play Tests currently? First thing first, I do not envisage Hardik Pandya playing the first Test match in Australia. That is what I feel," Chopra said in the video.

The cricketer-turned commentator added that Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin might get preference over Jadeja for the upcoming series.

“Because Kuldeep is a wrist-spinner and last time when he played in Australia, he took six wickets. After that you have not played him, so I feel he might get a chance there," Chopra said.