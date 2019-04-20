First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 35 Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs
IPL | Match 34 Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
IPL Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 20, 2019
DC vs KXIP
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI for their offensive comments on popular TV show

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were on Saturday fined Rs 20 lakh each by the BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain for their sexist comments on a popular TV show.

Press Trust of India, Apr 20, 2019 12:46:50 IST

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were on Saturday fined Rs 20 lakh each by the BCCI ombudsman DK Jain for their sexist comments on a popular TV show.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul triggered a massive controversy after their remarks on Karan Johar's talk show. Twitter @hardikpandya7

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul triggered a massive controversy after their remarks on Karan Johar's talk show. Twitter @hardikpandya7

In the order published on the official BCCI website, Jain wrote that no further action will be taken against Pandya and Rahul, who have already served a provisional suspension and tendered an unconditional apology for their loose comments on women.

Instead, he directed the World Cup bound players to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh each that included a payment of Rs 1 lakh each to "each of the most deserving widows of ten constables in para-military forces who have lost their lives while on duty, through 'Bharat Ke Veer App".

Jain also instructed them to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund "created by the Cricket Association for the Blind". All payments are to be made within four weeks from the date of the order – April 19, 2019.

The Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman had issued notices to Pandya and Rahul earlier this month to appear for deposition for their controversial comments on Koffee with Karan'.

Pandya and Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators (COA) for their remarks before the suspension was lifted pending an inquiry by the Ombudsman.

Both players became subjects of nationwide criticism following their remarks on women.

The controversial episode was aired in the first week of January, triggering outrage, which prompted the COA to call the duo back from the tour of Australia, handing them provisional suspensions.

The two tendered unconditional apologies and their ban was provisionally lifted pending inquiry. Once Jain assumed his role, the COA handed over the matter to Ombudsman for the completion of inquiry.

The two players have also spoken publicly on the incident, recalling one of the toughest phases of their respective careers.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 12:52:50 IST

Tags : BCCI, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, DK Jain, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Koffee With Karan, SportsTracker, Supreme Court Of India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Delhi
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 9 4 5 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 9 2 7 0 4
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all