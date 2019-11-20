Harbhajan Singh wants Ravichandran Ashwin back in white-ball cricket, doesn't see pink-ball match boosting Test cricket in India
Spin great Harbhajan Singh feels Ravichandran Ashwin deserves a comeback in India's limited overs set-up as a reward for his recent exploits with the red ball.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs DEL - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs JHA - Nov 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs RAJ - Nov 21st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata-Owaisi row: In her desperation to prevent split in Muslim vote bank, West Bengal CM has ended up giving a boost to AIMIM
-
PMC Bank scam raises serious questions on RBI’s efficiency as regulator; central bank should wake up from its slumber
-
Government-formation in Maharashtra: A look at equations between the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress
-
Amid Assam's citizenship debate, meanings of 'Assamese' and 'indigenous' must be addressed
-
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, 'pathalgadhi' movement takes centre stage ahead of upcoming Assembly election
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Defensive chaos, misfiring forward line — Oman exposes India's oblivious approach
-
Speed bump or tortuous path? At televised debate, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn manoeuvre on Brexit
-
Dhruv Vikram on Adithya Varma, his father superstar Chiyaan Vikram, and why he chose Arjun Reddy remake as a debut
-
In a Dakshina Kannada village, a lesser-known god brings blessings, chases away evil
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Spin great Harbhajan Singh feels Ravichandran Ashwin deserves a comeback in India's limited overs set-up as a reward for his recent exploits with the red ball.
With the management and selectors exploring options ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, opportunities have been given to the likes of Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar.
As the selectors meet to pick the ODI and T20 squads for the West Indies series next month, Harbhajan said Ashwin should get another chance in the shorter versions of the game.
File image of Harbhajan Singh. Sportzpics
"This is what I feel, if you are looking to bowl a spinner upfront (which Sundar has been doing in T20s), you rather have a wicket-taker which Ashwin is. Why not (give him a chance)? He has also done a good job with the red ball recently," Harbhajan told PTI at the Australian High Commission on Tuesday.
"Ashwin spins the ball, he has got more variations. Someone like a Sundar needs to learn. I want him to do well. I am all for blooding in youngsters but they must learn else they will be replaced, considering the stiff competition," said the 39-year-old.
Ashwin last played a limited overs game for India in July 2017, following which he and Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the shorter formats with wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal replacing the finger-spinners. Jadeja was able to make a comeback but Ashwin hasn't.
The selectors are trying out various combinations for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Kuldeep has not been part of the last three T20 series while Chahal made a successful comeback against Bangladesh earlier this month after being sidelined against the West Indies and South Africa.
Harbhajan, though, also believed that both Chahal and Kuldeep remain India's best bet for providing breakthroughs.
"They are your wicket-takers. People who are wicket-takers will always be in the game, be it Kuldeep or Chahal or whoever.
"You need to ask the management (if they should be playing every game). They (management) probably want to see what combination works well for them but good to see Chahal back and hopefully Kuldeep will be back too. In my opinion, they are your two best options," he said.
Talking about the pink ball Test starting in Kolkata on Thursday, Harbhajan said there are no guarantees if the first five-day game in India under lights will lead to bigger crowds in the future.
"I don't see pink-ball matches bringing a lot of people to the ground in India. You have to do something else, probably taking Test cricket to the smaller centres where people have not seen their heroes and have not seen action.
"For example not playing in Mohali, taking the game to Amritsar, people will come irrespective of the format. Like Indore (first Test venue) was packed."
Harbhajan said the crowds won't come to the ground unless it is an even contest.
"People say Ashes get the big crowds. They get the crowd because the quality of cricket is good. You can't expect big crowds for an India-Bangladesh game or India-Zimbabwe game. You have to have two strong teams playing.
"Another big factor (in people staying away from stadiums) is that there is no infrastructure for public at stadiums in India. That is why a lot of people prefer watching the game at home. Something as basic as clean toilets, comfortable seating are not there."
International cricketers have started to open about mental health of late. Glenn Maxwell has taken an indefinite break from the game to deal with mental issues and India skipper Virat Kohli, too, recently spoke about how low he felt during the disastrous England tour in 2014. Harbhajan welcomed the trend of players speaking out.
"It is your own decision. You know what you are going through. Health comes first. There were lot of low points in my career to but you keep telling yourself, 'this will pass'. You have to be strong. But not many are strong like the others.
"Some can take it, some cannot. It is not right or wrong. You are the best judge of taking that call as you will be suffering not anyone else," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 20, 2019 17:57:27 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Visitors' pacers practising for Day/Night test by dipping ball in water, says Mehidy Hasan Miraz
India vs Bangladesh: Ravichandran Ashwin hopes day-night encounter marks the beginning of a new era for Test cricket in India
India vs Bangladesh: Simon Taufel says umpires should attend training sessions to get used to sighting pink ball