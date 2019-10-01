Harbhajan Singh takes dig at Indian team management over No 4 problem, puzzled by Suryakumar Yadav's omission
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a cheeky dig at India's number 4 problem and backed Suryakumar Yadav to take that position
Harbhajan Singh took a cheeky dig at India's number 4 problem and backed Suryakumar Yadav to take that position. The veteran off-spinner took to Twitter and posted a picture of Suryakumar, which highlighted his impressive batting performance against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy.
The Turbanator was shocked by the omission of the 29-year-old from the Indian team and assured him that he will soon make it to the national team if he continues to perform well in the domestic circuit.
“Don’t know why he doesn’t get picked for India after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket. Suryakumar Yadav, keep working hard... your time will come,” Harbhajan tweeted.
Harbhajan's former teammate Yuvraj Singh followed up with a sarcastic reply to the post saying the team doesn't require a No 4 batsman as the top-order is very strong. “Yaar I told you! They don’t need a no 4 top order is very strong,” Yuvraj tweeted.
As Mumbai took on Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Suryakumar played a quickfire knock of 81 off just 31 deliveries. His innings helped Mumbai post a competitive target of 317 on the board. However, Mumbai eventually ended up on the losing side, thanks to Amandeep Khare’s century.
Despite trying out multiple players, India have been in a fix regarding the No 4 position. After Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar failed to make a mark, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are currently in contention for the spot.
Updated Date:
Oct 01, 2019 12:11:59 IST
