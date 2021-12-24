'Harbhajan Singh takes a walkover from cricket', Twitterati reacts as veteran spinner announces retirement

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He scalped 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," Harbhajan Singh tweeted on Friday.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he has not been picked for India.

'Bhajji' retires after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick.

Overall, Jalandhar- born cricketer played 367 international games and claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the veteran's retirement decision:

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2021

A top cricketer and top man @harbhajan_singh bids adieu to competitive cricket. Wishing you all the luck for his future endeavors Bhajju paa#harbhajansingh — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 24, 2021

Champion Player. One of the finest the world has seen. Wish you all the best for the second innings… https://t.co/1WrmKuPnoy — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan Singh takes a walkover from cricket. All the best. https://t.co/0Pqh8iys3v — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) December 24, 2021

As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ynF9Wq1pbK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of game. Thank you for so many memorable moments @harbhajan_singh — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) December 24, 2021

More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2021

