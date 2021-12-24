Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Harbhajan Singh takes a walkover from cricket', Twitterati reacts as veteran spinner announces retirement

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 24th, 2021
  • 15:53:07 IST

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He scalped 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," Harbhajan Singh tweeted on Friday.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he has not been picked for India.

'Bhajji' retires after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick.

Overall, Jalandhar- born cricketer played 367 international games and claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the veteran's retirement decision:

An excellent career, indeed!

Top cricketer bids adieu to cricket

Special wishes!

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: December 24, 2021 15:53:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

VVS Laxman begins tenure as NCA Director of Cricket, looks forward to 'exciting new challenge'
First Cricket News

VVS Laxman begins tenure as NCA Director of Cricket, looks forward to 'exciting new challenge'

Laxman had last month accepted the BCCI's offer to take up the job, after his predecessor Rahul Dravid had relinquished the position to become the senior India team's head coach.

India opener Shafali Verma working on improving short-ball game against seamers
First Cricket News

India opener Shafali Verma working on improving short-ball game against seamers

On tours of England and Australia this year, Shafali was peppered with short balls and she didn't look particularly comfortable against them.

Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Mahela Jayawardene as consultant coach for national teams
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Mahela Jayawardene as consultant coach for national teams

The former Sri Lanka captain and batting legend was appointed to the latest role, which starts next year, by the SLC executive committee