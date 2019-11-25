Harbhajan Singh requests BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to bring 'strong people' in selection panel after Sanju Samson's exclusion
The 39-year-old was reacting to wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson being dropped from the Indian Twenty20 squad without getting a game in the recent home series against Bangladesh.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs PUN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Karnataka by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs DEL Haryana beat Delhi by 30 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 5 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Baroda by 67 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs MAH - Nov 25th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs JHA - Nov 27th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: LS, RS adjourned amid uproar; people' govt will be established in the state, says Randeep Surjewala
-
Sensex rallies over 500 points to hit record peak, Nifty reclaims 12,000-mark; Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel among top gainers
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in consolidation mode as BJP adopts wait-and-watch approach; SC to hear case today
-
UK Election 2019 will not be decided by Brexit, voters across Britain are looking for the 'Next It'
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Even with new format and rules, Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut keep tournament's spirit alive
-
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator review — Netflix's Eva Orner-directed documentary separates the man from the myths
-
Girl With A Pearl Earring author Tracy Chevalier: 'Women in historical settings have often been ignored'
-
In water rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is hoping that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will "change" the current selection panel and bring "strong people" on board.
The 39-year-old was reacting to wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson being dropped from the Indian Twenty20 squad without getting a game in the recent home series against Bangladesh.
"I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful," he tweeted.
Harbhajan quoted a tweet from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, to make his point.
Tharoor had expressed disappointment at the 25-year-old Kerala player not getting an opportunity.
"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" he asked.
The current selection panel is headed by MSK Prasad, who played six Tests and 17 ODIs for India, and comprises Devang Gandhi, Jatin Pranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Gagan Khoda.
Samson has scored 112 runs from four games he played for Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship. He played his only T20 International in 2015 against Zimbabwe.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2019 13:57:48 IST
Also See
Hope Sourav Ganguly is 'five times more successful' as BCCI president than I was, says Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar chides Virat Kohli for claiming India began winning tough Test matches during Sourav Ganguly's era, reminds him of 1970s victories
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly meets with JKCA representatives Parvez Rasool, Irfan Pathan, pledges support for struggling association