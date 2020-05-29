Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled an incident which highlighted Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calmness as a captain.

A Hindustan Times report cited an ESPNcricinfo interview where he elaborated upon his experiences playing under Dhoni. Harbhajan that the former Indian skipper was not someone who directed his teammates to “do this, do that.”

“He wants you to do what you know you can do. Bowl what you know you can. If you can bowl six offspinners, do that,” the former Team India bowler said.

According to Harbhajan, while Dhoni has nudged him at times, he has never told him what to do. Harbhajan also recalled a match which highlighted Dhoni’s calm nature.

The incident relates to an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture where Chennai Super Kings bowler Shardul Thakur was proving to be expensive.

Harbhajan said, “He [Shardul Thakur] was getting hit every ball. First ball four, second ball six. I went to Dhoni and told him, “Why don’t you tell him to change the angle or push a fielder back?”

Dhoni was calm as he mostly is under such pressure situations. “He told me Bhajju pa, if I tell him anything now, he will get confused,” Harbhajan added.

Dhoni knew his team had already qualified for the IPL playoffs. “When he [Thakur] feels there is no option left, then I can tell him he could try doing this,” Dhoni told Harbhajan.

Last month Harbhajan had revealed that he does not see Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing for the Indian team again. Asked about Dhoni's India future during an Instagram chat with opener Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan said, “As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India blue jersey again. IPL he will play but for India, I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 17:07:03 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.