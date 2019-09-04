Harbhajan Singh criticises Adam Gilchrist for comments about 2001 Kolkata Test dismissal, says 'stop crying over these things'
The Australian suggested that if Decision Review System (DRS) technology was available at that time, he would have got the LBW decision overturned.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs USAW Papua New Guinea Women beat USA Women by 22 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Scotland Women by 13 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 2 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW Vs NAMW Netherlands Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 5th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mumbai Rains Updates: Downpour to continue over city, Thane, Palghar for next 6-12 hours, says Skymet Weather
-
MHA declares Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zaki-Ur Rehman Lakhvi as terrorists under amended UAPA
-
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce formal withdrawal of extradition bill that triggered months of unrest, crisis in city
-
DK Shivakumar arrested in money laundering case: Congress must disown tainted leaders before accusing BJP of witch-hunt
-
US Open 2019, Live score, Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic quarter-final tennis match: Former teen prodigies battle for spot in semis
-
Vijay’s Bigil, Karthi’s Kaithi, Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan up for box office clash of epic proportions on Diwali 2019
-
Mega merger: PNB, Canara, Union, Indian Bank shares feel heat on bourses post-amalgamation; what is the shareholder thinking?
-
Phenomenal Nature: Mrinalini Mukherjee's Met retrospective showcases the artist's wild, free-flowing sculptures
-
Dammed and mined, Narmada can no longer support people living in the river valley
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
New Delhi: A furious Harabhajan Singh chided Adam Gilchrist after the Australian suggested that he was perhaps not out when the Indian spinner had him LBW during his historic hat-trick way back in 2001.
Gilchrist was Harabhajn's second wicket in that game-changing spell.
A fan shared the video clip of Harbhajan's achievement, reacting to which Gilchrist wrote "No DRS" on his twitter handle.
The Australian suggested that if Decision Review System (DRS) technology was available at that time, he would have got the LBW decision overturned.
Taking it personally, Harbhajan blasted Gilchrist, saying he would not have survived long during that spell.
"U think u would have survived for long if not first ball ? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying," wrote Harbhajan.
The off-spinner was India's first bowler to claim a Test hat-trick in that 2001 home series.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently became only the third Indian bowler to get a hat-trick in the longest format during the second Test against the West Indies. Irfan Pathan had achieved the feat in 2006 against Pakistan.
Updated Date:
Sep 04, 2019 20:37:07 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah will remain indebted to Virat Kohli for hat-trick like I am to Sadagopan Ramesh, says Harbhajan Singh
Jasprit Bumrah jumps to seventh in ICC Test bowlers' rankings, Ben Stokes moves to career-best second in all-rounders' list
India vs West Indies: From Harbhajan Singh to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a detailed look at three Indian Test hat-tricks