Former cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Wasim Akram is often considered to be one of the greatest bowlers of all time.

Born in 1966, the left-arm seam bowler celebrates his birthday today, 3 June. The left-handed cricketer who played his first ODI against New Zealand in 1984, made his Test debut in 1985. He played his last ODI against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Akram is said to have been discovered by Javed Miandad and was later mentored by Imran Khan. He became the best fast bowler in the world and played a key role in Pakistan's only World Cup triumph in 1992, picking three wickets in the finals against England.

On his birthday, the cricketing fraternity has poured in with their wishes.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted all of Akram's achievements in his career wishing the legendary cricketer on his birthday.

✴️ 104 Tests, 356 ODIs

✴️ 916 international wickets

✴️ 6,615 runs

✴️ 1992 Men's @cricketworldcup champion Happy birthday to the legendary Pakistan all-rounder, @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/Vl61LYDlpd — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2020

The ICC also posted a picture of Akram from a match and asked cricket lovers and fans to participate for a bracket challenge and vote for Wasim Akram's top bowling performances.

To celebrate Wasim Akram's birthday, join us for a bracket challenge and vote ️ for his top Test bowling performance Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/tkIg11yPjB — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also wished Akram on his birthday, writing, "Today we celebrate the 54th birthday of the great left-arm pacer. @wasimakramlive took 414 Test scalps - the most for Pakistan. Which one is your favourite?"

Today we celebrate the 54th birthday of the great left-arm pacer. @wasimakramlive took 414 Test scalps - the most for Pakistan. Which one is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/U2qnwbSnKT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2020

Former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar also wished Akram on his birthday. Praising his former teammate, Akhtar wrote, "Haven't seen anyone more magical than him on a cricket field. An inspiration beyond words."

A very Happy Birthday to @wasimakramlive. An absolute legend of the game and the best left-arm fast bowler the game has ever seen. Haven't seen anyone more magical than him on a cricket field. An inspiration beyond words. #HappyBirthdayWasimAkram #WasimAkram #cricket #pakistan pic.twitter.com/122PLZUygs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 3, 2020

Cricket Australia also wished "Pakistan's swing king" Wasim Akram on his birthday. They also tweeted a 1-minute-41-second clip showing the left-arm bowler taking wickets in different matches.

"Pakistan's swing king @wasimakramlive has a birthday today so we thought you might enjoy watching some of the best yorkers from the champion allrounder's career," Cricket Australia captioned the video.

Pakistan's swing king @wasimakramlive has a birthday today so we thought you might enjoy watching some of the best yorkers from the champion allrounder's career pic.twitter.com/XrkTkLxkVJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 3, 2020

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs too wished Akram on his birthday.

Happy bday @wasimakramlive ..have a tremendous day bud! — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 3, 2020

Here’s how others wished Wasim Akram on his birthday:

To me the best and most exciting fast bowler of all time and one who has inspired millions to take up the game including me. Happy birthday @wasimakramlive bhai pic.twitter.com/ZRxztMQbs5 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 3, 2020

I'm lucky to have spent lots of time with my childhood hero! Happy birthday to the great @wasimakramlive bhai hope you enjoy the day pic.twitter.com/s4CAph0zkT — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) June 3, 2020

Greatest of all times when it comes to bowling, great choice when it comes to leadership, best when it comes to personality. Inspiration, role model & idol for many, including me. ALLAH apko har khushi se nawazay, Ameen. Wishing you a happy birthday Big Boss, @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/aMfck8N953 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) June 2, 2020

Thanks for being my lifelong supporter, thanks for being an amazing elder brother, thanks for helping me out in each and every way, i hope you have a fantastic day and a blessed year ahead happy birthday bro @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/phWoqSWw4h — Faisal Iqbalفیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 2, 2020

@wasimakramlive happy birthday mate. Enjoyed learning from you and look forward to catching up again soon. Hope it’s a mint day with the family — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) June 2, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 15:06:35 IST

