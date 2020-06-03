First Cricket
Happy Birthday Wasim Akram: Shoaib Akhtar, ICC and others wish legendary cricketer on his special day

The International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted all of Akram's achievements in his career wishing the legendary cricketer on his birthday.

FP Trending, Jun 03, 2020 15:06:35 IST

Former cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Wasim Akram is often considered to be one of the greatest bowlers of all time.

Born in 1966, the left-arm seam bowler celebrates his birthday today, 3 June. The left-handed cricketer who played his first ODI against New Zealand in 1984, made his Test debut in 1985. He played his last ODI against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Akram is said to have been discovered by Javed Miandad and was later mentored by Imran Khan. He became the best fast bowler in the world and played a key role in Pakistan's only World Cup triumph in 1992, picking three wickets in the finals against England.

On his birthday, the cricketing fraternity has poured in with their wishes.

The ICC also posted a picture of Akram from a match and asked cricket lovers and fans to participate for a bracket challenge and vote for Wasim Akram's top bowling performances.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also wished Akram on his birthday, writing, "Today we celebrate the 54th birthday of the great left-arm pacer. @wasimakramlive took 414 Test scalps - the most for Pakistan. Which one is your favourite?"

Former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar also wished Akram on his birthday. Praising his former teammate, Akhtar wrote, "Haven't seen anyone more magical than him on a cricket field. An inspiration beyond words."

Cricket Australia also wished "Pakistan's swing king" Wasim Akram on his birthday. They also tweeted a 1-minute-41-second clip showing the left-arm bowler taking wickets in different matches.

"Pakistan's swing king @wasimakramlive has a birthday today so we thought you might enjoy watching some of the best yorkers from the champion allrounder's career," Cricket Australia captioned the video.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs too wished Akram on his birthday.

Here’s how others wished Wasim Akram on his birthday:

