Happy Birthday Wasim Akram: A tour of exclusive records by the Sultan of Swing

If we are asked to recall a seamer who has produced some serious damage on the 22 yard-track, the first name that comes to our mind is Pakistani legend Wasim Akram who is popularly known as the Sultan of Swing.
Akram dominated the world of cricket for almost two decades with his exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways and had become a name of terror for many well-known batters across the globe. His swinging ability along with lethal pace has made him an idol for aspiring pacers of the upcoming generation.
The former Pakistan skipper who got a total of 916 wickets to his name, had never been featured on any domestic stage. His first appearance was on 23 November, 1984, in a One Day International match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Faisalabad. After two months, he wore his first white jersey for Pakistan and made his Test debut against the same opponent at Auckland.
In his second Test match, he stunned the world with a 10-wicket haul. He, under the leadership of Imran Khan, also played a key role in Pakistan’s maiden World Cup triumph in 1992. After 18 years of his retirement, Akram is still the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan.
The speedster was also appointed as the captain of Pakistan and led the side in 109 ODIs and 25 Test matches. Among them, Pakistan recorded wins in 66 and 12 games respectively. Under his captaincy, Pakistan also became the runner-up in the 1999 World Cup.
On the occasion of his 56th birthday today, let's recall some records held by the speed legend:
